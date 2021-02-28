Creating Closure

Love.Heal.Thrive. closed its physical doors on Friday to open its spiritual and virtual doors even wider.

Before I open my doors wider though, I will find my emotional closure on saying goodbye to a place that was so sacred to me and to many others.

Right now, I feel everything there is to feel.

I feel so grateful for the hundreds of people who were brave enough to come in and look deep within to heal themselves at the center.

I feel so grateful for the many relationships I’ve created as a result of its presence in my life- from clients to networking partners to friends.

I’m grateful for all the clinical research this space offered me to complete my book.

I feel mad and frustrated that there is investment money remaining to be recouped. I feel so sad not to be able to hold a physical space for people to heal.

I feel sad that the intersection of Brittan and El Camino will go back to being a noisy and trafficy space without the beautiful urban sanctuary there to greet each driver at every red light. I’m sad there will no longer be those inspiring, powerful words Love.Heal.Thrive. displayed on the center’s window.

I often wondered if that was, in part, why I ended up in that location.

I imagined that in having passengers, and drivers stopped at the red light, read those words from their car that it would cause them to pause and uplift their spirits without ever even stepping into the center.

And I feel at peace. I know I am exactly where I am meant to be and I know I am being blessed.

Through these last few days, so many wonderful people have held my hand and ushered me into this next phase.

And I needed my hand held.

My heart broke for so many reasons and felt much like Meg Ryan in You’ve Got Mail when she closed her store.

I didn’t want to believe what was happening.

One of my dearest friends sent me this quote by Jeff Foster,

“Your pain, your sorrow, your doubts, your longings, your fearful thoughts: they are not mistakes, and they are not asking to be ‘healed.’ They are asking to be held. Here, now, lightly, in the loving, healing arms of present awareness . . .”

Held in present awareness.

When we are able to sit with our emotions, we learn more about ourselves and become more empathetic to those around us experiencing the same emotions.

When we are brave enough to hold these emotions, we find closure.

I know I am not alone in creating major change during this pandemic.

Perhaps your work closed down or you were laid off.

Perhaps a relationship ended or a friend revealed their true self to you.

Whatever has happened during this past year, it’s likely there is still a need for closure.

Join me for this week’s meditation on Creating Closure, a meditation that will guide you through finding closure to your situation.

When we answer our own baffling questions and bring closure to our situation, we attract the life we desire.

Like attracts like.

As we shift internally, our external world shifts.

I know everything happens in perfect order and in the perfect Divine Way and I’m sitting with all of my feelings this week so I can use them as my launching pad into Love.Heal.Thrive. 2.0