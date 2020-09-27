Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Creating Change and Transformation without the Online Biz BS

You can create change and transformation without mortgaging your soul to the latest guru, sucking up to the latest success story, or losing your sanity in the process.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
jo gifford

If you find the online business smoke and mirrors B.S deeply unaligned with the work you came here to do, this is for you.

So many people who are here doing the most incredible, life changing, legacy leaving work feel deeply disillusioned by the models and blueprints we see touted as The Way to do things.

Now, as a side note:

I LOVE being online.

I have made many wonderful connections, friendships, business relationships and lifelong friends from being able to reach people globally.

My clients are global.

Some of the colleagues and connections I hold the most dear I first met online.

But being online doesn’t mean your business needs to follow the shouty, income marketing based models that you will stumble across as soon as you start looking into how to grow a following or earn money online.

I know because I fell for it too.

You start to follow the success breadcrumbs of other people, forgetting to take the time and space to sow your own.

Photo by Miguel Bruna on Unsplash

Maybe you are creating change and leading in a range of ways:

  • At home with your family and circle of friends
  • In your community
  • In teams and projects that are creating huge ripples in the world
  • Within systems and organisations

Making an impact can take many forms.

Last year I took quite a big step back from sharing online, for many reasons.

I was leading two big projects in the start up and scale up space, so I didn’t have much time to be sharing.

A great deal of personal sadness was happening as my dad’s dementia and health declined with a heartbreaking plummet day by day; I was writing a book, and: you know, normal life things like spending time with people I love.

Stepping back gave me such perspective.

I was working with some of the most brilliant minds creating products and content for cutting edge organisations, and living in the moment leading teams through this meant my energy and focus was there.

I was disconnected from the cliques and the dramas and the trends and the Next Big Thing — and it was so refreshing.

I am sharing more now as I enjoy the creativity of outputting daily and sparking conversations, but I maintain that perspective.

I love being apart from the trendy kids at the big table, because it allows me space to think and create my own way.

I need acres of space to go within, to create and embody changes myself before sharing with my clients and communities.

When you blindly follow what people say you should do in an effort to be “successful”, I think it’s easy to lose sight of the success you are already having in your own terms.

Maybe you changed the life of a client today with the work you did.

Maybe your words, your voice, your presence created a shift in someone’s life.

Maybe you held space.

Maybe you listened.

Maybe you learned some thing profound.

Maybe you went through a personal transformation.

Maybe you went through deep grief.

Maybe your soul work became clearer.

Maybe you spent time with people you hold dear.

These things, to me, are far more important than being seen to be a success.

Unboxed leaders create change in the world through human connection in many, many ways.

So diverse, in fact, that it’s impossible to be prescriptive.

And isn’t that delicious?

Away from the main crowds, I adore co-creating with the most amazing magical beings to being their visions to life.

I take great joy in leaving voice notes for my connect your brilliance group, and gently inviting them to create human connection in their own way.

I am humbled when someone reads my words or hears my voice and feels seen, heard, and able to step into their brilliance just a little bit more.

If you don’t fit it, welcome.

You are in great company.

I don’t either.

And I absolutely love it.

It also might just mean you are out at the front — just not in the way the Facialbooks peeps define it.

I would rather be heard and alchemise deep change than be part of a herd.

And, if you are still reading this, probably so do you.

Giff x

My name is Jo.
I am an author, podcaster, writer, project manager, creative thinker and prolific human connector. My soul passion and purpose is to create connections and conversations with unboxed leaders that use their brilliance to create change. Human connection is where change happens.When we connect, create and grow, momentum and magic take their seat. I believe in building legacies, movements and missions that are designed to make a difference. We can truly change the world one word, one thought, and one connection at a time.

Stay in touch via email here, or follow me on Instagram here.

jo gifford

Jo Gifford, Podcast Host, Author, Brilliance Unboxer, Content Development Lead for Change makers

Jo Gifford is the author of Brilliance Unboxed, podcast host of The Human Connection Experience, and a content development lead for change makers and thought leaders.

A recovering overwhelmed entrepreneur with an addiction to making things easier, she is a champion of working smarter and creator of the Brilliance Ignition Process. She has a loyal global audience and a stellar client list of biz owners making big sales and a big difference.

A widely read contributor to Huffington Post, Selz, Regus, Prowess, YFS Magazine and many more interweb rabbit holes, she is a respected UK voice on life as a pocket-sized enterprise owner.

Her background – a seasoned blogger, copywriter, podcaster and graphic designer with an MA and research interest in creative thinking for small business – makes for an eclectic and colourful killer content approach.

Most of all, she wants to tell people they are already brilliant, they are already enough, and to start owning it and living from that space.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Women Helping Women: Spiritual Business Strategist Tori Washington

by Heather DeSantis
Community//

Intercultural Competence and Women’s Advancement

by Kevin A Carter
Community//

My Business Saved My Life

by Suzanne Proksa

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.