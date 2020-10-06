by Hollister Rand

FIND YOUR CENTER OF GRAVITY:

At the gym (in pre-pandemic days) there was an under-rated machine, the purpose of which was to promote balance. The machine consisted to two pedals and a flywheel – – nothing else. Just jump on and pedal, right? Wrong!! Without a seat or handlebars, there seemed to be no way to stay on the thing! After a few “yes I look ridiculous tries” I learned that the best way to get on and stay on was to pretend I was sitting. In other words, squatting allowed my natural center of gravity to keep me on the machine without any effort.

This example illustrates the first step toward creating balance during unbalanced times, when the things we’ve come to depend on to hold us on for the ride (like a seat and handle bars), is to rediscover our center of gravity.

This is now the time to employ grounding exercises and meditations every day. Even though I’ve grounded every day for the last 30 years or so (learn more about grounding in my book or in online workshops), I’ve upped my game and have added physically grounding and balancing work like Tai Chi and Qi Gong to my daily routine. These ancient practices are made easy by teachers like Don Fiore on YouTube. (Daily TaiChi with Don Fiore link).

As I employ these practices to calm body and mind, I invite loved ones in spirit to inspire me to compassion and action during the day. In these quiet moments as my body moves gracefully, I am not only creating balance, but feel uplifted while becoming more aware of the spirits’ presence. Yesterday while I was doing White Stork Spreads Wings I heard my mother in spirit say “Time to spread your wings.” I meditated on what she said throughout the day and came away with the realization that creating balance is preparation for taking off and landing well. Thanks, Mom.

HOLD ON

A walker like contraption was eventually installed around the balance machine at the gym. This encouraged more people to try it without risk of injury. Outside of the gym, we can duplicate a sense of safety by holding onto friends and family on the earth as well as the spirits we love. Even though we may not be able to be together physically, there are other ways we can rely on the network of support.

For example, I have scheduled regular FaceTime and Zoom calls with friends. I have joined an online book club and a group for single women who want to create supportive friendships. I cuddle my dogs and invite the pets I love in spirit to join us. This is not the time to tough it out alone!

When doing online events or sessions by phone or Zoom, I’m amazed at how generations of spirits are appearing for sitters. At a recent spirit circle, a participant’s family in spirit appeared with spirits who had served in the U.S. military during and since the Civil War! They were here in strength and solidarity for handling illness and sudden losses in the family. During a private session, a mother in spirit named Esther went on to name the three children in spirit, sisters to the sitter on the phone with me. Esther declared that she sees herself as “mother hen” and loves all her little “chicks.” (Esther grew up on a farm and one of her jobs was to feed the chickens.)

PRACTICE SPOTTING

My niece pursued ballet with passion while in school and it was a joy watching her pirouette on pointe. How could she do this without falling over or getting dizzy and staggering across the stage? Spotting. With each turn, she would fix her gaze at a specific point before beginning and after each rotation.

This technique can be adapted for creating balance (without wearing toe shoes). For example, each morning I set my intentions for the day. By keeping purpose as a fixed point of reference, the spinning of the world can’t throw me off balance (most days). Yes, dancers do fall, but they get up again.

The spirits get into the act by being “spotters” – – those who protect and keep us from, metaphorically dropping a barbell on our neck, or falling off the balance beam. Our network of spirit support is like the net under a trapeze – – nearly transparent, but always there. Spend a few moments each day thinking about when you have felt the support of the spirits. Has a friend been inspired to call when you need it most? Has a photo of a loved one in spirit appeared randomly on your phone or laptop? Are birds pecking at your window to say “hello?”

During these times of abrupt change and loss, we can create balance. Find your center of gravity, hold on and know that loved ones in spirit are your spotters.

For more information about Hollister Rand please see hollisterrand.com