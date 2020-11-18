Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Creating an Inclusive Workplace Through Mentorship

Diverse and inclusive work environments yield higher productivity and better outcomes. When all employees feel valued by their organization, they’re more productive, engaged, and satisfied. Company-wide mentoring programs can create more inclusive environments and facilitate workplaces where all employees feel they belong.

How Mentoring Encourages Inclusion

Mentoring improves cultural competency, which is the ability to relate to and appreciate people from different cultures or ethnic groups. Mentoring helps forge bonds by increasing empathy with a protégé who might have a different worldview or set of beliefs. The mentor is more likely to understand these differences and be less judgmental during interactions.

Mentoring increases equity Mentoring makes it easier for minority employees to gain exposure and new professional opportunities. Mentors can provide feedback that helps employees become more visible, especially in an organization that isn’t diverse. Also, when mentees make mistakes, they benefit from receiving correction without it affecting their performance evaluation.

Mentoring nurtures working relationships. An organization that encourages mentoring helps professional relationships flourish. It also demonstrates how much it values all employees, celebrate differences, and allows individuals to take risks and explore new opportunities.

Using Mentoring to Create Inclusivity

Incorporate mentor training. Mentoring is a component of leadership excellence. However, effective mentoring doesn’t come naturally to some; leaders need to learn how to cultivate mentorship as a skill. Organizations wanting to benefit from diversity should incorporate mentoring training for leaders.

Pair up with a colleague. Pairing newly hired members with more experienced colleagues facilitate knowledge transfer and increase retention. These partnerships can help new members become more oriented to the workplace.

Encourage reverse mentoring. Mentors can learn a great deal from novices. With reverse mentoring, newer employees provide coaching to more experienced individuals. Younger individuals usually have insightful ideas about making businesses more inclusive, and they can give valuable suggestions.

Track results. Without observable, measurable results, it isn’t easy to know how well a mentoring program works. Upon initiating a new mentoring plan, a company can keep track of improvements in retaining and promoting people of color, women, people with disabilities, and other underrepresented members. Companies also can collect open-ended statements and testimonials to assess progress.

    Reynaldo Perez D.C.

    Reynaldo Perez D.C., Chiropractor, Founder & CEO at Florida Wellness & Rehabilitation Centers

    Reynaldo Perez D.C. is a driven healthcare professional and a skilled Chiropractor who is committed to approaching health from a holistic level. Through his practice, Florida Wellness and Rehabilitation Centers - for which he serves as Founder, Owner, and CEO - Reynaldo has fully integrated Western medicine practices into his chiropractic methodology to provide his clients the most comprehensive approach to their health and wellness. Reynaldo works with his patients not only on their chiropractic needs but also on their nutrition and medical needs to cover all of the bases and best empower his patients to take control of their own health journeys. 

    Learn more about Reynaldo Perez D.C. on his website!

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

