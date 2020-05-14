Creating Amazing Customer Experiences

It brings me immense pleasure each time I am joined on the radio airwaves with one of my fellow C-Suite Network brothers and sisters as was the case last Friday on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international radio/podcast show!



Shep Hyken is not only highly regarded within the C-Suite – he is also an invaluable member who is very much an exemplary role model to the rest of us. As extraordinarily successful as he has been throughout his impressive career history, he more notably is recognized and characterized as a down to earth, extremely approachable, very tuned in human being! For Shep to have sustained the steadfast longevity for which he has within the business arena – this of course could only speak to the tremendous pulse he innately has on people, and to the degree of resonance which others genuinely have toward Shep!



Shep consistently demonstrates his intrinsic leadership skills and stellar attitude not only during just the best of times but more importantly…during the most challenging of times. COVID-19 has not given pause to Shep remaining the beacon of light and the eternal optimist for which he absolutely is. The truth of this was only further reinforced (yet again) to myself, to the loyal radio listeners, and as well to the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald podcast subscribers. I am a staunch surporter of free will, therefore – I will leave you to formulate your own assessment of Shep Hyken upon your kindly clicking onto, and you graciously listening to – our high-vibing interview found via the enclosed podcast link! Shep’s energy is awe-inspiringly infectious – an even more so welcomed treat during these unprecedented times of transition and overwhelm.



Shep is a very deliberate and intentional speaker. His messaging is succinct. His cadence is impeccable. These are tell tale signs of veteran speakers who are regularly sought out for media opportunities. As a host whose job it is to navigate and to elicit as much insight and information from my guests as possible…Shep made this beyond seamless and effortless for me, for which I am exceptionally grateful. Working in both synergistic unison and synchronistic tandem with one another – Shep and I unpacked much and all within a finite period of time! Well done, Shep! I appreciate you! Keep Rising Our Friend! Keep Shining!



On behalf of both Shep and myself, we wish to mutually thank you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We also wish to express our wholehearted gratitude to you for generously taking the time to listen to our awesome interview together via the enclosed podcast link. We also wish to thank you in advance for anyone here who may wish to take the conversation further with either or with both Shep and/or myself outside of this brilliant #ThriveGlobal Forum. Shep and I would consider it an honour and a pleasure to be of further service to you in whichever ways you deem to be a suitable fit!



WHO IS SHEP HYKEN?!

Shep Hyken is a customer service and experience expert and the Chief Amazement Officer of Shepard Presentations. He is a New York Times Bestselling Author author of Moments of Magic®, The Loyal Customer, The Cult of the Customer, The Amazement Revolution, Amaze Every Customer Every Time, and The Convenience Revolution.

Shep has also created The Customer Focus™, a customer service training program. Shep works with companies who want to build loyal relationships with their customers and employees.