Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Creating a Sensory-Friendly Environment

It is well-known that children with autism benefit from having environments that meet their sensory needs. However, creating friendly sensory environments can be beneficial for a variety of people across many locations. Workplaces, school settings and home environments with friendly sensory supports can help those with autism not only be more productive, but also more […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Creating a Sensory-Friendly Environment Russ Ewell

It is well-known that children with autism benefit from having environments that meet their sensory needs. However, creating friendly sensory environments can be beneficial for a variety of people across many locations. Workplaces, school settings and home environments with friendly sensory supports can help those with autism not only be more productive, but also more comfortable. 

There are 2 types of sensory processing types: sensory seeking and sensory avoiding. Each of these can have an important implication for productivity levels and comfort levels.

Sensory Seeking

Those who are sensory seeking prefer an environment that awakens the senses. Those who are sensory seeking enjoy bright colors and lights, varying textures, and lots of motion. They may enjoy being pushed on a swing, a fast ride in a car, or display constant motion. These high sensory items tend to awaken the senses, making children or individuals awakened or more focused. 

In order to create a sensory-friendly environment for those who are sensory seeking, there are a variety of things you can do, such as provide weighted blankets, turn on the lights, and provide sensory toys. 

Sensory Avoiding

Those who are sensory avoiding prefer environments that do not arouse their senses. Those who are sensory avoiding prefer dim lights, dull colors, smooth textures, and little to no motion. They may enjoy sitting by themselves with plenty of personal space.

In order to create a friendly sensory environment for those who are sensory avoiding, there are also a variety of adjustments you can make. Remove clothing tags that may be bothersome to those who are overly sensitive, dim the lights to create a more peaceful environment, and reduce loud noises or give the individual earphones to wear.

Why a Sensory-Friendly Environment is Important

Those who are sensory seeking and sensory avoiding are thought to have different sensory thresholds. Those who are sensory avoiding should avoid overstimulation, while those who are sensory seeking should embrace it. There are a number of simple things that can be done to create a more friendly environment for each of these types of sensory processors.

    Russ Ewell, CEO and Founder at The Digital Scribbler Inc.

    Russ Ewell is a leader in his industry, currently acting as the CEO of the Digital Scribbler, Founder of HTG as well as the Founder of E-Soccer. Russ likes to center his professional focus on “leading good.” Every business wants to be successful, but at the same time, he believes that it’s critical that businesses remember to give back to the community in some manner as well as ensure that the work environment is supportive to employees. Russ intends to take his leadership experience and help others learn how to lead good.

     

    Russ Ewell is committed to helping others both as a leader in the church and as an entrepreneur in the technology industry. Russ’ commitment to inclusion stems from his personal history. Since his two sons have special needs, Russ has always been aware of the need to help those with intellectual disabilities feel included in society.

     

    To learn more about Russ Ewell, to read his blogs, or to keep up with his latest technological and inclusive findings, visit his website RussEwell.net

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Mindfulness Practices for Children With Autism

    by Russ Ewell
    Community//

    Why we can no longer ignore “Sensory Intelligence” in the workplace

    by Willow McIntosh
    Community//

    Addiction, Autism, and Sensory Integration

    by Louise Stanger Ed.D, LCSW, CDWF, CIP
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.