Creating a Restorative Meditation Corner for Your Home

Meditation can serve many purposes. It can clear your mind, enhance your ability to think, relax your body, reduce stress, and help you surrender to the flow of life so that you can enjoy the present moment.

According to Headspace, it has been scientifically proven that meditation helps relieve stress after just 8 weeks of practice. Studies have also shown that meditation can help you stay on task longer, switch between tasks less frequently, and enjoy your tasks more. I don’t know about you, but I’d love to be able to “stay on task” when I’m trying to get the laundry done!

Here are three secrets to creating an oasis of peace and calm in your home:

1. Define Your Bagua

Use the Taosit power of feng shui to create an environment of serenity and tranquility. Use this system to enhance your health.The bagua is the feng shui energy map of your space that shows you which areas of the space are connected to specific areas of your life.

Visualize dropping this diagram over the space you are using for your mediation area. Line up the career square with the door or entrance to the space. You can do this whether it is an entire room or simply a quiet corner. Don’t stress if your meditation area isn’t a perfect square like the diagram. Use it as a general guideline. Your intention and attention are the biggest ingredients you need to harness the power or the bagua.

Create an Affirmative Statement

Describe how you’d like to feel in your meditation corner. Something like, “I feel a sense of deep peace and allow my body, mind, and heart to be restored and enlivened in this space.” By creating this affirmative statement, you are setting your intentions for creating your perfect space.

Add Cures

Optimize the energy of this space in your home by adding cures. Focus on three areas for now:

Health – add yellow, earth tones, earth elements and symbols of earth to the center of the room. This will help you feel present in your body and optimize your health on all levels allowing you to receive maximum restoration while you meditate. Maybe add an earth tone or yellow rug, even better if it is square (a Taoist symbol of Earth used in Feng Shui).

Skills and knowledge – use the color blue and pictures of symbols of skills and wisdom you’d like to glean while in this area. You could put a picture of a mandala with which you’d like to align or add a copy of a book that speaks to you like The Untethered Soul, A Little Bit of Meditation Guided Journal: Your Personal Path to Mindfulness, or 100 Days to Calm: A Journal for Finding Everyday Tranquility.

Helpful people – add statues, pictures, or symbols of healers and helpful deities on your meditation path. This could be a statue of a Buddhist bohsidstava or goddess like Tara or Kuan Yin or an image of a lotus symbolizing the teaching of that plant’s spirit. And, remember spirit helpers are not restricted to just people…they can be found in the form of plants, crystals, or non-physical beings, etc. The “helpful people” area is about all types of helpers, not only people.

2. Dazzle Your Sense of Smell

Aromatherapy is an effective and amazing way to engage your emotions and create specific feelings or vibes in your home meditation space.

Here is a great DIY Aromatherapy Meditation Spray recipe:

Serenity in a Bottle Spray

Use this spray to create a feeling of calm and peacefulness in your meditation corner.

4 ounces of spring water

10 drops Lavender essential oil

10 drops Vetiver essential oil

10 drops Ylang Ylang

Pour all ingredients into a spray bottle. Close, then shake vigorously before each use. Spritz on your throw pillows, blankets, or comfy shawl in your space. Always be sure to get therapeutic grade oils because you can even spray them on your skin – this combination of oils is very soothing to the skin. I also recommend organic brands! Dazzling your sense of smell while meditating will bring a new experience into your meditation practice.

3. Delight Your Skin

There are ways to incorporate items that give you the comfortable space you are craving. Ask yourself, “what will allow me to sink into relaxation?”

Including things like soft throw blankets to lay over your lap, comfy pillows to sit on while meditating, or your favorite cozy shawl for some extra cushion or to throw around your shoulders can enhance your space and add the sense of touch into your corner.

And here is the best part – you don’t have to go shopping to create this cozy space! You most likely have what you need in your home already. Take inventory of all of the soft and luxurious items in your home and dedicate some of them to your meditation space.

It’s All About You!

Remember, creating a deeply relaxing meditation space in your home is all about YOU. What makes you feel nurtured? How are you prioritizing self care and wellness? Use these tips as a guide, and ultimately, make your space one that inspires you to set aside time each day to rest and meditate.