Creating A Relaxing Space For Yourself

Building a separate space for yourself is vital when improving your mental wellness. Whether you’ve added a she shed to your backyard, built a craft room addition above your garage, or turned an extra bedroom into a cozy reading room. No matter where your sanctuary is now is your opportunity to decorate the comfy space especially for you. Here are some ideas to get the creativity flowing.

Decide on a decor theme

Maybe your home yoga studio will have a boho flair, complete with a rattan sofa, Moroccan ottomans on the floor, or a macramé hammock suspended from the ceiling. Or perhaps you want to give a Hollywood glam vibe to your walk-in closet by including a tufted sofa with hobnail trim. Whatever suits your tastes.

Incorporate versatile, dimmable and smart lighting

Your private room might have several purposes. If that’s the case, include versatile lighting. You will want over-the-shoulder lighting for reading, task lighting for crafts, and soft, glowing light strings for long winter naps. Look for floor lamps with dimmer switches and attached reading lights. If you want to go high-tech, investigate voice-activated smart lights, for when your hands are full. There are even smart light bulbs that change colors.

Use “hide-away” furniture

If your book nook still needs to double as a guest room, free space by incorporating convertible furniture, such as a sleeper sofa or a pull-down Murphy bed.

Wrap up

Keep a cozy electric blanket or warm afghan handy for chilly days. You can’t go wrong with sherpa!

Make room for your BFFs (best furry friends)

Cats and dogs appreciate good naps, too. Be sure they have separate comfy, color-coordinated beds and pillows to snooze upon, while they keep you company.

Bloom where you are planted

Plants are good for your body and mind. Having plants in your space can lower blood pressure, increase attentiveness and raise productivity, which makes them well-suited for home offices. The aromas of plants can benefit your physical and mental health. For example, the scent of eucalyptus may help relieve cold symptoms, and the scent of lavender is said to be calming. If you’re a foodie, stock potted herbs to use in your cooking, such as rosemary, basil and thyme.

Store important beverage and snack equipment

Include a coffee maker, electric tea kettle and mini-fridge. (Pro tip: This is where to keep your favorite ice cream that you don’t want your kids to find.)

Make it personal:

Gather your vacation photos and group them into shadow boxes with souvenirs from your trips.

Frame your kids’ early masterpieces and hang them on the walls.

If you still have your old record collection, display favorite album covers.

Unpack all your boxes and plastic totes that are stored in the garage to uncover forgotten treasures.

Now that you have your cozy space, create the look you’ve always wanted. See the accompanying resource created by the experts in online furniture shopping.