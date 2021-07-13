Creating a Positive Work Environment

A positive work environment can influence how an employee’s time passes at work. It betters their attitude toward their job and coworkers, boosts productivity, decreases employee turnover, and increases company revenue. This is because the employees feel respected and important at the company they work for—a positive work environment is beneficial for all. Due to this, it’s in your best interest as an employer to create and maintain a positive work environment as part of your corporate strategy. Here are a few ways to do so.

Foster Positive Mental Health

Some employees face mental health problems while at work. Mental illnesses are invisible illnesses that many people brush off as being unimportant or, at times, fake. This, however, is the opposite of true; people in poor mental health will often suffer physical health problems, leading them to take sick leave to recover. From a corporate standpoint, this will negatively impact your business, so fostering a positive environment for mental health is in everyone’s best interest.

Launch an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to address these problems and create an environment that helps employees be happy and healthy. Your EAP should offer resources (in-person, online, and over the phone) so that those who use the program can get the help they need. Likewise, destigmatize speaking about mental health by encouraging others to openly speak about how they feel with their coworkers and managers.

Encourage Good Physical Health

Physical health is just as important as mental health. Being physically active and exercising for at least 150 minutes a week can go a long way to improving that health. However, most people don’t have enough time to set aside for physical activity; between their work lives and personal responsibilities, exercise falls to the wayside for most employees. Encouraging your employees to stay physically active will prevent long-term sick leave, help reduce stress, boost energy levels, and, at times, even improve productivity. Additionally, being physically active can improve brain functions and increase creativity, quick learning, sharpen memories, and enhance concentration.

Have Strong Communication

Communication is easier now than ever before, thanks to modern technology. Emails can be sent in a second across the world, and apps like Zoom and WhatsApp make it easy to connect with clients and coworkers no matter where they are. However, with so many options, it can be easy to miss messages being sent your way, causing poor communication that’ll negatively impact your business. Think about how your employees communicate with one another and how leaders speak with their teams. Find a way to communicate that works for everyone, such as creating a monthly talk about company progress and encouraging managers to have one-on-one sessions with their team members so they can address any potential issues.

Good communication can make your employees feel supported, so it should be a key part of your positive work environment strategy.