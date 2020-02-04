Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Creating a New Life Beyond Alcohol

Tools to Help You Create a Better Life

By

Tools to help you create a better life…

We all need tools in our toolbox to help us out. How about using some old tools, maybe in new ways, to help you create a new life without alcohol? What tool can you use today that will help you as you set out to create a better life?

  1. Give Yourself a Pep-Talk

I know that sounds so silly, but it’s amazing how much this really does help. Do this for at least 17 seconds. Tomorrow, do it before you get of bed. Tell yourself positive things like, “It’s going to be a great day,” “I’m going to have a fabulous day without drinking” and “I am strong and sober.” You get the idea. Remember, your thoughts create your reality.

  1. Talk to your Divine-Self / Higher Power / God

Take some time, get quiet and communicate with your inner wisdom, whatever that looks like for you. This can be a prayer or just simply a conversation. Open up and ask questions that you want answers to. Ask for direction. Say what’s on your mind.

  1. Meditate

Take some time in silent meditation or just sitting quietly and listen to your inner voice for your answers.

  1. Connect with Others

I encourage you to connect with people who are early in recovery as well as some people who have some time in recovery – one year or more. This community will become your new tribe and these people are going to be pivotal in your recovery.

You are not alone…

Please remember, you are not alone on this path to recovery. You are okay. You are not broken and you have nothing to be ashamed of. And it’s okay to feel your feelings. Feelings will come and go if you let them.

Books that have helped me…

  • Drinking: A Love Story, by Caroline Knapp. This book was really key for me when I was getting sober because it helped me realize that I wasn’t the only one that’s ever done this before.
  • Gifts of Sobriety by Barbara S. Cole. Fabulous book. Really talks about what the promises of being in recovery are.
  • We Are the Luckiest, by Laura McKowen. This is a fabulous new book.

Nancy McKay, Life, Transition & Recovery Coach at Amazing Outlook Coaching, LLC

Nancy McKay ́s experiences of growing up in an alcoholic household, being sober for over ten years and as an ovarian cancer survivor, gives her a unique perspective on becoming empowered to heal later in life. As a certified Wayfinder Life Coach, she helps women who are over-drinking and want to explore what living without alcohol looks and feels like. She loves helping women discover the gifts of recovery. Since over-drinking is just a symptom of a larger issue, she acts as a guide to uncover what lies beneath the surface. 

Nancy has been where her clients are, and has found her courage and strength on the other side. She helps her clients find theirs, too. To learn more, visit her at AmazingOutlookCoaching.com and download her free guide How To Let Go of Fear: Nancy ́s 5 top tips for handling fear, so you can ENJOY life again! 

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How To Become A Fear Slayer

by Martha G. Blessing
Alcoholism
Community//

Here’s How To Stop Drinking Before You Hit Rock Bottom

by rozy andrew
Community//

How to Rediscover Your Purpose (without projections)

by Elena Blanco

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.