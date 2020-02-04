Creating a New Life Beyond Alcohol

Tools to help you create a better life…

We all need tools in our toolbox to help us out. How about using some old tools, maybe in new ways, to help you create a new life without alcohol? What tool can you use today that will help you as you set out to create a better life?

Give Yourself a Pep-Talk

I know that sounds so silly, but it’s amazing how much this really does help. Do this for at least 17 seconds. Tomorrow, do it before you get of bed. Tell yourself positive things like, “It’s going to be a great day,” “I’m going to have a fabulous day without drinking” and “I am strong and sober.” You get the idea. Remember, your thoughts create your reality.

Talk to your Divine-Self / Higher Power / God

Take some time, get quiet and communicate with your inner wisdom, whatever that looks like for you. This can be a prayer or just simply a conversation. Open up and ask questions that you want answers to. Ask for direction. Say what’s on your mind.

Meditate

Take some time in silent meditation or just sitting quietly and listen to your inner voice for your answers.

Connect with Others

I encourage you to connect with people who are early in recovery as well as some people who have some time in recovery – one year or more. This community will become your new tribe and these people are going to be pivotal in your recovery.

You are not alone…

Please remember, you are not alone on this path to recovery. You are okay. You are not broken and you have nothing to be ashamed of. And it’s okay to feel your feelings. Feelings will come and go if you let them.

Books that have helped me…