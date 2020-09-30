Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Creating a New Direction For Your Business

Before you can create a new direction for your business, you first need to have a realistic view of the current state of affairs. The more honest you are at this stage, be more effective any plans will be. A SWOT analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats is a great way to formally assess your business in its current state and see areas for improvement or change. In addition, you should also get as much feedback as possible from current employees, business partners, and your customer base.

Once you have a good idea of where you are comfortable and where you need to improve, it’s time to begin the process of steps towards change. The best thing about data collection is the ability to pull out patterns. The larger the data set, the more information available. Look for criticisms that are repeated over and over or praise about a certain customer feature. Check every possible security precaution to ensure there are no loopholes. In addition, find out what obstacles there might be that are preventing the company from making certain advancements. Without tackling the obstacle first, nothing else will change. 

All facets of a business can benefit from improvements. This includes customer service, human resources, operations, and sales and marketing. Sometimes you can even kill two birds with one stone. There are many cases of overlap between customer service and sales, for example. Keeping customers happy at both the moment of sale and when there are issues might be in the same wheelhouse, leading to a common solution. 

Brainstorming is a great way to come up with ideas. For this reason, include team members in the process. Be completely transparent about the areas that need improvement and post them in public spaces so employees can think up ideas. There are many ways to help motivate your team by holding friendly office competitions for people who come up with ways to make improvements. 

The other thing to keep a sharp eye on is the market and your competition. Just like most things in life, the only constant is change. Stay up to date on the latest technology and trends so that you stay ahead of your competitors, as well as keeping an eye out for upcoming threats to your customer base. 

This article was originally published at https://shaundallasdance.org/

    Shaun Dallas Dance, CEO at Infinite Enterprise Solutions

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations. Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

