Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Creating a Home Office

More people than ever are working from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have found that this arrangement suits them better than working from a traditional office, and are looking to make the change permanent. Having a dedicated home office space is important if you intend to work out of your house […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

More people than ever are working from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have found that this arrangement suits them better than working from a traditional office, and are looking to make the change permanent. Having a dedicated home office space is important if you intend to work out of your house regularly. Creating the right environment can help you be more productive and focused throughout your day, as well as minimize the number of stressful distractions you need to deal with. Here is some advice for creating a home office space that is right for you:

Choose the Right Environment

The location of your office within your house is extremely important, especially if you’re sharing a living space with other people. It’s best to pick somewhere in your home that is relatively quiet, where you can close the door and shut out unnecessary distractions. Also consider choosing a place with a lot of natural light, which has been demonstrated to help people wake up and be more consistently productive throughout the day.

Functionality over Aesthetics

Although you want your home office to be a pleasant place to spend time, it’s more important that you have adequate space for all of your equipment and the necessary amount of storage to accommodate your needs. Make sure you choose a desk with the right amount of space for all of your paperwork or consider alternative storage solutions like filing cabinets or files that attach to the wall. It’s also vital to choose the right kind of chair; while it can be tempting to pick something beautiful or imposing, remember that you will be sitting at your desk for an extended period each day and that your comfort is paramount.

Remove Distractions

Having distracting items like phones, tablets or other recreational devices within your home office has been shown to decrease overall productivity. It can be beneficial to create a place in your home office to store these devices for the duration of your workday to ensure that you won’t be distracted by frequent alerts. 

Creating the ideal workspace in your home will assist you in becoming maximally productive during your workday, and allow you to more easily separate your work and personal lives, even when you don’t travel to another location for business. Creating a space that you like and will use, as well as one that is practical is the ideal option for people who want to work from home.

    Dikla Akrat, Management Consultant

    Dikla Akrat is an accomplished professional who has conquered every challenge she has faced throughout her amazing career, which has spanned more than 25 years. A highly successful self-employed consultant, she has years of broad expertise as a director of compliance, and a call center executive, in addition to building an amazing reputation as a highly successful marketing director. Her most recent endeavor was a trip to the United Kingdom, where she used her exceptional abilities to assist a company that was experiencing financial difficulties. She gratefully spent several years living abroad and assisting the company in its recovery, and one of her finest moments came when she realized the magnitude of her accomplishment. Besides bringing the company back into profit, she has also helped the proprietors and employees to thrive, allowing them to take a collective breath of relief.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Work at Home in Style: 3 Tips for a Trendy Home Office Remodel

    by Elisabeth thompson 1
    The tipical office desktop with pc, pens, notebook, laptop
    Community//

    Working from Home and Managing Stress: 5 Tips You Probably Don’t Know

    by Diet Immarie Salazar
    Forget The Traditional Home Office – 3 Ways To Support Wellness While Working
    Community//

    Forget The Traditional Home Office – 3 Ways To Support Wellness While Working

    by Larry Alton
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.