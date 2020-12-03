Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Creating a Holiday Savings Plan

By

The amount of money spent during the holidays may end up creating a financial constraint after the holidays. Studies show that most people spend hundreds of dollars on gifts, food and events, increasing their expenditure to unbearable amounts. What are some of the strategies that a person can use to ensure they survive the festival expenditure and have enough for the rest of the time? Some of the tips to help in the process include;

Making a list

Write down the list of the people one offers gifts to and the activities one would like to carry out during the holiday season. Set the list according to top priorities. One can decide whether they would like to take a holiday, go on a road trip or other family-oriented activities before initiating the savings plan.

Budget for every gift and event

Using the list generated above, set a budget for every gift and event the family would appreciate. Establishing an account ensures one does not overspend and keeps their expenditure in check. It also provides enough time to plan for gifts and purchase them before prices go up.

Develop a savings plan

With full knowledge of the amount required for a holiday, start saving and putting aside money to ensure no financial constraints during the holiday season. Proper savings provides an opportunity for family members to have vacations and trips they can afford without overstretching their finances.

Save and track the progress

Tracking one’s savings progress helps in developing realistic goals. It also provides the discipline needed to save the desired amount to help fulfill one’s plans

Sign up for a 0% APR card with rewards

0% APR cards offers money to individuals with zero interest. It comes in handy if they are out of time and do not have enough money to plan or would like to make early reservations. These cards provide an individual with immediate cash and allows one to pay back between 12-18 months at no interest.

Use coupons

The use of coupons offers competitive prices. One can use coupons to buy gifts and other holiday requirements, getting an opportunity to cut on cost. It eliminates the last minute rushes and high prices too.

Planning for holidays ensures one spends wisely. It is not bad to spend during the holiday; however, proper planning is necessary to ensure a healthy financial life.

    Robert Henderson Jr., President at The Henderson Financial Group

