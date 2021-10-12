Contributor Log In
Creating a Healthy Work Life Balance

It is incredibly common for people to become so absorbed in their work that they burn themselves out. Once burnout takes place, mistakes are made and attitudes become stale. Burnout often comes from a lack of balance between our work and personal lives. It is important to find ways to create a healthy work and life balance.

Stick to a Set Schedule:
When someone has a lot going on at their job, they might be tempted to stay at the office later then they should or to get up early to go in and get things done. It is important for a person to have a certain schedule and a certain number of hours that they will give to their job, and it is vital for a person to stick to that.

Make Time for Sleep:
If someone is not getting the rest that they need, they will feel sluggish while they are working and they will not handle things in the best way. If a person is constantly going without sleep, they could end up getting sick. One should make sure that they have enough time for sleeping when they get home from work at the end of the day.

Know What Needs to be Prioritized While Working:
The one who is struggling to get all of their work done so that they can get home at a decent hour should make a list of the projects in front of them and know which ones need to be prioritized. A person can make the most of their time at their job by focusing first on tasks that really need to be done soon.

Make Time for Fun:
The person who takes a break from their job and goes out to do something fun will come back re-inspired and re-energized. It is good for a person to take some time to relax and enjoy life instead of spending all of their time working.

A Healthy Work Life Balance is Vital:
The one who can find a balance between focusing on their job and focusing on the rest of their life can be successful and happy. It is important for one to figure out how much time to dedicate to life at their job and life away from it.

Originally published on Dikla Akrat’s website.

    Dikla Akrat, Management Consultant

    Dikla Akrat is an accomplished professional who has conquered every challenge she has faced throughout her amazing career, which has spanned more than 25 years. A highly successful self-employed consultant, she has years of broad expertise as a director of compliance, and a call center executive, in addition to building an amazing reputation as a highly successful marketing director. Her most recent endeavor was a trip to the United Kingdom, where she used her exceptional abilities to assist a company that was experiencing financial difficulties. She gratefully spent several years living abroad and assisting the company in its recovery, and one of her finest moments came when she realized the magnitude of her accomplishment. Besides bringing the company back into profit, she has also helped the proprietors and employees to thrive, allowing them to take a collective breath of relief.

