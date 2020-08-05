Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Creating a Gift Mindset Culture

Many organisational cultures do not encourage or condone the sharing of challenges or failures and even sometimes the sharing of successes. Culture is about the shared beliefs, values, customs and social behaviour of a community. Therefore, if the culture you work within is against sharing lessons it may be something that never enters your mind, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Limitless Leaders™ Connection: Creating a Gift Mindset Culture

Many organisational cultures do not encourage or condone the sharing of challenges or failures and even sometimes the sharing of successes. Culture is about the shared beliefs, values, customs and social behaviour of a community. Therefore, if the culture you work within is against sharing lessons it may be something that never enters your mind, especially if that organisation is all you have ever known.

In our home life, this is the same. If you are bought up not to share failures and to just suck it up and get on with it then chances are this same behaviour will play in your life. If you are encouraged to share successes and challenges at home, at school and amongst your social network, you will be more likely to be open to The Gift Mindset®.

Not everyone works in an organisation that is open to the idea of being reflective – something which can be particularly difficult to do in the workplace. When there is a lack of support from management who don’t see the reflective practice is important, then being open and sharing your lessons can go by the wayside and be challenging to navigate. I come across companies like this, not too many which is a great thing, but enough to know the challenges people face within them who want an open, self-reflective and sharing culture.

As Gandhi said, “You must be the change you want to see in the world.”

Sharing is caring

Think about the return on investment and start small. Maybe initiate small activities at team catch ups to share wins and/or challenges. Maximise online platforms such as Zoom, Yammer and Teams to create space for sharing. Cultural change takes time as it starts with the people.

Shadowing and sharing the best practice of success and lessons learnt from challenges is one way to promote gradual cultural change to adopt The Gift Mindset®. This can also be done by not just talking and/or observing someone but instead really encouraging interactive conversation and questioning. What this does is allow the learner to understand the underlying reasons behind someone else’s actions, making it easier to adapt what’s learned to a new situation or task.

Involve and discuss

There was a study done in May 2012 that found that pharmaceutical development teams were better able to translate and learn from another team’s past experience when they invited members of the other team — the “sharers” of knowledge — to actively participate in their discussion and problem-solving (vs. a “learner” team simply identifying the “sharer” team’s knowledge and then trying to replicate it on their own).

Expectations create reality

Remember that our expectations can create our reality and the stereotypes we hold can directly impact our behaviour and therefore impacts culture. Psychologist call this process “stereotype threat”.

Imagine you are running a session at an SLT (Senior Leadership Team) meeting for the first time. Your manager has stressed the importance to get it right and the impact on your leadership brand, team and so on if you don’t. You are aware of the stereotype “new kid on the block” so anxiety arises about potentially making a mistake. Your manager even introduces you by reinforcing this is the first time you have presented at this level. You get distracted from your focus to present an effective presentation and instead focus on the technology not working, not coming across clearly or having your message diluted by nerves.

This is a basic demonstration of how stereotypes have the power to impact our behaviour. This means that if we place concern on a situation such as a culture that doesn’t encourage sharing of success and/or challenges we are confirming a negative stereotype. This will disrupt the ability to focus on a particular task that will lead to adopting a Gift Mindset and sharing best practice across the business.

How can you instil The Gift Mindset® in your organisational culture today?

Renée Giarrusso, LIMITLESS Leadership™ | Communication Expert | Author | Motivational Speaker | Mentor/Coach | Trainer

Specialising in facilitation, training, speaking, mentoring and executive coaching - accelerating LIMITLESS Leaders™, teams and organisations by energising mindset, communication and collaboration to lift performance.

Working with thousands of leaders and organisations in over 24 industries, Renée helps people shift from the overwhelm of a management mindset to a clearer, more focused leadership mindset by enabling leaders to do what really matters and create future leaders in the process.

What makes Renée stand out is that she has first-hand experience in all of the programs she runs. She has led large remote teams, managed sales teams, coached and been coached and is a professional speaker.

At RG Dynamics the program focus areas include; leadership, communication, team collaboration, mindset and habit building and motivational and intelligence. All programs are transformational and tailored to your organisation or individual needs; never a generic out-of-the-box solution.

With over 15 years in senior leadership and sales roles within FMCG, Renée has a great understanding of the needs of executives and leaders to perform at their peak and knows well the day-to-day pressures that can be put on individuals to perform and the amazing benefits that self-development can provide to combat this.

Renée is a member of the ICF and has been an ICF Professional Credentialed Certified Coach (PCC) and NLP practitioner for over nine years. In 2016 she published her first book LIMITLESS Leadership™, a practical guide for exploring where you are at, and what you need to do and think about to lead for even more success, and in 2018, contributed to Leaders of Influence which shared insights from six Australian leaders!

Change can equate to growth, sometimes by pulling the blinkers off, and we can uncover solutions, ideas and new ways of thinking. For more tips on how change can equate to growth, get in touch.

Find out where you sit on the Leadership Ladder. Your responses are anonymous, and the results summarised to help better understand where our market sits so that we can continue to provide, insights, tools and solutions to assist you to move up to be LIMITLESS, co-creative and stand out.

Follow Renée on Facebook, Instagram, IGTV or Twitter, or subscribe to her blog here and her podcast here.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The value of retaining company culture

by Simon Rogerson
Six workplace wellness trends HR need to know in 2020
Community//

The Six Workplace Wellness Trends you need to know about in 2020

by Jennifer Bishop
Work Smarter//

How to Build a Growth Mindset Business

by Viv Thackray

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.