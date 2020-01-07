Creating a Brand New ‘Mind Map of Me’

I thought this would be a great time to work on a new ‘Mind Map’ for the new year (and maybe new decade). This was previously written in June and demonstrates my process. Let me know if you try it.

I keep getting reminders that we’re closing in on the middle of the year. Six months have gone and we’re asking ourselves, “Where did all that time go?”

I usually begin my year with big aspirations and a completely new mind map of me and of what I vision my year to be. I have my mind map close by and I pull it out every now and then to remind me to honor those life goals I envisioned.

For the first six months of this year, I have been reflecting deeply on where I am in my life and who I want to spend it with being very conscious about the value of my time and the best use of me.

This reflection time has been provoking and when I look at my life through the lens of assessing vs. voting, it has brought me life-changing insights and busted many limiting beliefs that were holding me back.

Things have changed in what I want to do and where I want to serve. For me, this mid-year is like a brand new year. I’ve decided to spend some time creating a new mind map of me in light of who I am today.

I invite you to join me and create a mind map of you to guide your life for the rest of the year.

Here’s how (3:14):

Have fun with it. My only guideline is you don’t need to know the how. You just need to know your why.

And should you choose, I’d love to see what you are creating for you.

Just send a snapshot to me at [email protected].

Written by Pat Obuchowski