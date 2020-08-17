Create Your Personal Brand and Fulfill your Goals: Haitham Amin’s Tips for Success in Your Business

Show the world your power, build your personal brand based on experience, and make people know you, with the advice of the successful lawyer Haitham Amin.

Today, competition is very strong in all areas of business and professions. All this makes it more difficult to stand out, and the only way to do so is to build a personal brand. That will certainly make you stand out from the crowd.

Doing this is not easy, a clear example of this can be given by trial lawyer Haitham Amin. Who, throughout his career, has used the experience as the fundamental basis of his personal brand.

In his field this is not always simple work, some cases can mark an attorney’s career for better or worse. But Amin has been able to gain a positive experience from each of his great cases, and that is what has made his personal brand grow.

The experience will make you be recognized in your sector and seen as a person of authority. It is what will undoubtedly put you in the eyes of people, not as one more in your area, but as the person, they need to solve their problems.

However, your experience must be proven, and nothing better than that is exposed. Thus began the path for Amin to create his personal brand.

Exposure is vital

Attorney Haitham Amin had his beginnings as a public defender in Solano County. He then went on to become an Assistant Public Defender in Marin County, doing great work and winning important cases.

But none of this had given him the drive needed to get his experience exposed. Even after he had won great recognition by being awarded San Francisco’s best DUI lawyer in 2016.

It was in 2017 that a case of national interest gave him the big push he needed to prove his expertise. That year he acted as part of the defense team for Noor Salma, the widow of Orlando’s attacker. It was that case and others from then on that brought Amin to the fore.

This shows the importance of experience being exposed. To build a personal brand you need people to know you. If you don’t have the reach, you can be very good, but no one will know.

The importance of a personal brand according to Haitham Amin

For Haitham Amin, creating a personal brand is vital to growing in your profession or business. For him, the importance lies in showing the world your value. When you show your value people will start to follow you, and you become a reference in the field you specialize in.

Haitham Amin is clear that the best way to reach customers today is through social media. That’s where you build and make your personal brand known. Knowing how to use the power of social media is the difference between a failed personal brand and a successful one.

It also recognizes how people use the networks to legitimize a brand. You can use this tool to demonstrate your expertise and distinguish yourself from your competition at a low cost. One piece of advice from Haitham is, share valuable content, and make yourself different from others in your field, which will strengthen your personal brand.

What makes a strong personal brand?

Haitham Amin is very clear, a personal brand generates loyalty. But to do that you need to generate a conversation with your real and potential customers. That constant feedback that you can have in networks with people makes them end up identifying with your brand.

When you succeed in capturing people’s loyalty there is no turning back, what comes from there is to keep growing. Of course, you must always follow the same path, generate value, continue contact with followers, and foster a lasting relationship.

So, what Haitham Amin teaches through his different platforms it’s more his personal philosophy, how to build a brand based on your experience. You have to keep in mind that exposure accelerates the growth process and then you have to give value to your community through relevant content. Finally, you generate loyalty by maintaining direct communication with your customers.