Create Your Perfect Life While You Sleep …

Sleep keeps us healthy and functioning well. It lets our body and brain repair, restore and re-energise. While we’re sleeping, our subconscious mind can get to work, approaching any problems we have from a variety of angles and making connections that may hold the answers to our problems. You’ve probably heard of the phrase “I’ll sleep on it”. And you may have had the experience of doing this and then miraculously wakening up with an answer to your problem! That’s because the subconscious mind never rests. The conscious mind sleeps, but the subconscious mind is alert 24/7/365. It loves us and is always looking for ways to protect us, keep us safe and keep us alive. In fact, many of the world's most successful people intentionally direct the workings of their subconscious mind while they are sleeping. ... Ask yourself, “What do I need to know?” and while you are asleep, your subconscious mind will get to work. Let me explain a bit more …. We’re all very familiar with creating our To Do Lists either at the end of a day for things that we want to achieve tomorrow, or at the beginning of a day for things that we intend to accomplish for that day. However, in general, our days can be filled with unexpected events or circumstances that railroad us and prevent us from actualising all that we set out to do. Many people’s daily/weekly To Do List are all about practical events – go to the post office, call someone, email someone, have a meeting, clean out a cupboard, etc … These things, once accomplished, can give us a sense of satisfaction & peace. But I would like to suggest a different sort of ‘To Do’ list to you. Most people go to sleep at night, and when we’re asleep, we’re asleep! Even though we may have restless nights and awaken from time to time, when we’re asleep, we’re not generally aware of our agendas and we usually don’t have unexpected intrusions during the night that can cause us to re-prioritise our ‘To Do’ lists. We’re in the Land of Nod – that dreamy land where anything is possible!!!! We’re unlikely to be disturbed by unexpected developments. It’s a time for rest, recharge and repair. However, very importantly, it’s also an undisturbed time where we can programme our subconscious mind to create focused, healthy changes in our lives! Immediately before sleep is a potent time for setting your intentions about what you want to manifest in your life and create affirmations that help to reprogramme your subconscious mind as you drift off to sleep. While you sleep, your subconscious mind is not distracted by the day-to-day activities, thoughts, feelings and emotions that can cause us to lose track when it comes to us accomplishing & actualising things we want in our lives. Sleep is a very magical time where we can connect with our loving, creative self without the distractions of our daily lives! So here is a simple, but potent & powerful programming you can create in order to experience significant & lasting positive change in your life: • Decide on a goal – initially, just one goal • For the next 7 nights, before you go to sleep, set your intention for your subconscious mind to show you the path of least resistance to manifesting .... “what ever it is you want to achieve ...” (Your subconscious will then be subtly influencing your thoughts, feelings, actions and behaviours during the day). • Commit to being aware of changes in your life - as you become aware of them each day, note them down. • Note what has changed after 7 days and how you feel. • By consciously observing the changes that you have experienced, and writing them down, it helps to embed them and builds lasting positive power in your life. • You can continue with the same goal for the next 7 days, or change it to something else. • Initially, just one goal per 7 days - this exclusivity helps you to better focus on the changes - some of them may be quite subtle. • Make sure to refresh yourself by taking a break at least every 3 weeks from this practice. Wishing you sweet dreams!!!! For more information contact me at www.gilliandalgliesh.com or + 44 7593 082 349