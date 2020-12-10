Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Create your antidote for pandemic stress

You’re not alone. Getting back to managing your pet peeves can help you cope with stress during the COVID-19 pandemic and hopefully lose the quarantine weight. With the pandemic dragging on and on for months, you wonder if it will ever end.  Giving in to this catastrophic or an all-or-nothing thinking pattern, a cognitive distortion […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

You’re not alone. Getting back to managing your pet peeves can help you cope with stress during the COVID-19 pandemic and hopefully lose the quarantine weight.

With the pandemic dragging on and on for months, you wonder if it will ever end. 

Giving in to this catastrophic or an all-or-nothing thinking pattern, a cognitive distortion or thinking error, means making decisions detrimental to your overall well-being. To add to your woes, this time of the year is stressful enough with high heating bills, shorter days, and cold, bleak winter months to endure. 

Time-tested stress management strategies, meditation or exercising, are, at times, not enough to beat the cumulative stress you’re going through. It’s challenging to find the time, or you feel like not doing anything.

 I find that the best antidote for stress is to get back to your pet peeves, like having a healthier body weight. Going back to a familiar routine like looking at the pros and cons of a weight management plan will give you some semblance of control as you know your pitfalls and how to overcome them. 

Also, losing the excess quarantine gained weight will be a win-win situation as you can then plan to eat the tempting Christmas goodies without the same accompanying guilt you have year after year. 

You say that you’ve tried too many times, with limited success as the weight would come back. 

 It’s all under control.

Why do I say this? Well, you’ve had this thought of getting fitter and have acted on it many times. You’ve made many action plans and have followed those plans diligently until one day when you just took a break, which led to more and the lost pounds crept back.

It’s still not all lost. While trying to lose weight, you tend to adopt a healthier lifestyle as you want to do right for yourself. Have you noticed that you’d gained more control over your smoking? You’re smoking fewer cigarettes or spending less time in front of the television.

Here, mental filter, a cognitive distortion, is at play where you ignore or overlook the positives by dwelling on the negatives.

Accepting the need for change means you’ll have more enthusiasm to make specific lifestyle changes to reach your goal (as per psychologist Steven Hayes’ Acceptance and Commitment Therapy).

Lifestyle changes can be as simple as making a resolve or an intention before serving your dinner to decrease the portion size or forgo the last piece of the cake. 

Meditation helps with making intentions as you feel more relaxed and less anxious after a meditation session. 

You can integrate meditation into your daily routine whenever you get fuzzy thinking or breathlessness. As I always mention, it’s essential to rule out any physical health problems.

You say that sitting down for a meditation session is not possible due to time constraints. Another issue may be having problems in closing your eyes for meditation. 

Keeping these problems in mind, you can start your meditation by concentrating on breathing while focusing on any object or a spot on the wall. Allow your thoughts to flow freely. Once you feel more relaxed, you can do a mental scan of the task you’ve at hand, which can be as simple as getting your dinner ready. You can imagine the portion size on your plate or make a plan to eat the dessert as a snack later on in the day.

You’ll soon find the resilience to be more productive and find joy while resolving your pet peeves.

Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes and should not substitute for consultation with a qualified professional. 

This article was published in the Telegraph Journal

Picture courtesy Unsplash/ Siora Photography

    Anjula Siddhartha, Licensed Psychologist at Mind Matters

    I am a Licensed Psychologist in the province of New Brunswick, Canada. I offer an eclectic approach to treating depression, anxiety, trauma-related disorders, chronic pain, addictions and the intellectually disabled.

    In my writings, I use psychological principles as a pathway to wellness and resilience. Additionally, I use the Bihar School of Yoga (India) teachings, where I learned meditation and how to adopt a yogic lifestyle.
    My mantra is 'going along with the flow' using cognitive behaviour therapy for stress and anxiety management. Working with the incarcerated population has reinforced my belief in self-empowerment and living each day to the fullest.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash
    Community//

    Election Jitters

    by Bryan Robinson, Ph.D.
    MirageC/ Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    The Science Behind Workplace Pet Peeves — And How to Feel Less Annoyed With Your Co-Workers

    by Rebecca Muller
    Emma Simpson/ Unsplash
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    How Establishing a Routine Can Save Your Remote-Working Sanity

    by Katy Kvalvik

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.