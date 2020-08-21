CREATE THE SUCCESS MINDSET NEEDED TO CREATE THE SUCCESS WANTED

We grow up thinking we will be living life in a certain way, a certain career, a certain relationship, certain way of parenthood, certain health, and sometimes it doesn’t work out that way when we coast along and hand our power over to others, other situations, to our external environment. It’s so easy to become part of the herd feeling as if it must be ok because there is strength in unity. However, in actual fact, all that is doing is strengthening your negative paradigms that you should just settle, just be happy with what you have, stop complaining, and get back in the box, and told to stop dreaming!

Well I say no! Enough is enough! It doesn’t matter what society, or anyone tells you. You are a spiritual being with perfect spiritual DNA, a powerful being and it is your absolute birth right to live the life that you want…. not the life someone else wants you to have. What was all this hard work throughout your life up until now for if not to live the life you truly want and deserve? You must believe it, expect it and create it. I can show you how to get start with that with the following steps I would like you to do right now please.

We are in control of our lives. We have beautiful minds harnessing our mental faculties. This is our incredible power which is part of us. This is what makes us different to animals. I’m talking about our mind not the brain. Our mental faculties are tools we can use to channel the flow of energy through us. These are tools such as our perception, will, intuition, imagination. We need to be harnessing our power and using these intellectual faculties we have to create the life we want, not reacting to world events in our external environment. We need to stretch our mind and exercise these faculties. So, start focusing on what you want and not base it on what is happening in the outside world.

Here is the exercise I would like you to do.

Make sure you’re alone, play some epic instrumental music (I’m talking on the level of Star Wars here! This is your life we’re talking about after all!), relax into it and ensure you have at least 45 minutes to do this. Your life depends on it. Take it seriously, this is not a luxury. You need to at least check that your life is going in the right direction. You are the Captain of your life, no one else, so take responsibility for everything in it. Are you on course for the destination you want? Or are you just coasting along reacting to everything that happens in your external environment? Take a blank piece of paper and write down exactly what you want your life to be like and write it down in the present tense. Think about your perfect typical day 12-18 months from now. Imagine there are no limitations. What do you wish you could change? Use all your senses. Where are you living? Income per month? How do you earn it? Multiple sources of income? How many hours a week do you want to work. How do you travel? How often? Really go into detail and dream. You’re not allowed to think about “how” you would achieve these lofty goals, as we can strategize that later. We can only strategize when you actually know what it is that you want out of life. Imagine you are placing an order in a restaurant. Spinach on the side with no butter or dressing and chilli flakes? Baked or steamed vegetables? No mayo? Yes, that level of detail is required. You see this “order” you are placing to the universe for the life you want is on a very specific frequency and just like tuning into a radio station, we need to know what is the frequency? Then you need to learn how to get on that frequency and stay there.

“You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So, you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.”

Quote by Steve Jobs

My direct teacher, Bob Proctor, expands on this beautifully, “that means you’re always going to be walking into the dark. You’re going to be walking into a place you have never been. Now you can take that as a scary thing that you’re foolish doing because you’re always going to be a little scared. Or you can see this as a magnificent opportunity.” (Quote taken from YouTube Video, “Connect the Dots”, by PGI (Proctor Gallagher Institute), https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQFEl3-RBmQ&feature=youtu.be, accessed 12/08/2020).

You may well find this quite challenging as you won’t be in the habit of thinking about what you actually want but instead of what you think you should be doing, worrying about what others are going to think and about what seems realistic and illogical. It’s nice to have people on board but ultimately it’s your life and you need to always remember that with respect, other people’s opinions of you are none of your business and I give you permission to stop worrying about what others think and own your life. (I used to be the same so I totally get it but I certainly would not have reached my level of success if I paid attention to all those distracting opinions). Ensure you focus on the wheel of life i.e. every aspect of life. Here are some questions to get you going:

How much do you want to be earning per month to live the lifestyle you want?

How do you want to be earning this income? How much do you want to invest into assets to set you and your loved up with financial security and mental freedom from financial burdens for generations to come?

What would your perfect day look like?

How often would you like to go on holiday and how would you like to be travelling and what type of accommodation? Private Jet? Luxury RV? The best camping equipment for your latest adventure?

What would your ideal happy healthy relationship be like?

How much time would you be spending with your loved ones/doing what you love?

What is your health like?

Where are you living and what is your house like?

What kind of contribution do you want to be making in society? What sort of legacy?

How are you serving humanity?

What do you want to be known for?

In what ways would you like to be philanthropic? how much would you need to earn so you could devote your life to that? How much would you love to invest into charitable organisation?

Do this exercise every day for at least 30 days ideally to really allow your mind to expand. You will start to see your life of infinite abundance is waiting for you.

Do something now that your future self and loved ones will thank you for. You really can live your life by design and the best part is that it does not need to take an age to accomplish. It does not have to be a boring uninspiring S.M.A.R.T goal (yes, I said it), you can instead make a quantum leap and start living your diamond lifestyle now.

First of all, you have to change your self-image to be the you that has accomplished this goal and think of you being that person now in the present tense.

You see your current self-image is set through generations of subconscious mind programming to think you cannot earn more or be more than where you are right now in life. That is why people go on all sorts of diets, lose the weight, only to put it all back on again, because they never worked on their mind, they only worked on their body. They never actually worked on building a new permanent self-image. Secondly, you need to connect the dots from that accomplished new self-image and take the inspired action accordingly. If you work the work, I can guarantee your success because it’s based on the Universal law, and just like the law of gravity, it must come into reality. All you need to focus on is, what do you want?

Live the life you want and dance to your own rhythm of life.

About Dr Vidhya

Dr Vidhya Kumaranayakam is a Proctor Gallagher Consultant – High Performance Mindset Coach, Medical Doctor (GP), Published Author, International Keynote Speaker and Educator.

Dr. Vidhya

