Create Confidence, Courage & Certainty in an Uncertain World

With the rise of Globalisation, AI and the Gig Economy, we are more connected and resourced than ever before, and yet, we are all still disconnected and struggling within ourselves to thrive in the real world.

The current generations of women in the workplace are still feeling the pressures of the 4th Industrial Revolution. More and more women are leaving the workforce in droves to join the Gig Economy and/or start their own Business for various reasons. We’ve worked with many female corporate leaders, corporate refugees and SMEs and have seen 5 common Problems women continue to struggle with:

1. Overcoming Self-Doubt.

2. Dealing with Unconscious Bias.

3. Lack of Opportunities for Promotion or Business Advancement.

4. Conflicting Roles – Career vs Motherhood and the invariable “Mummy Guilt”.

5. Lack of Support from other Women despite the abundance of Networking Groups.

There’s a deep underlying self-sabotaging thought of: “I’m not Good Enough”.

THIS TYPICALLY RESULTS IN THE FOLLOWING BEHAVIOURS SEEN IN BUSINESS:

• Playing too small and feeling like an Impostor

• Lacking Visibility

• Not feeling valued and getting paid what they’re worth

• Work/Life misalignment despite being their own boss

• Compromising ourselves across all levels, as being women we tend to be more sacrificial with our time.

The first step to creating a thriving and successful life and business is to mitigate these internal beliefs which have generally been programmed into us between the ages of 0-7. Then reinforced between the ages of 8-16. By the time we’re 21 these programs have been embedded into our very core and we spend a lifetime being imprisoned by these beliefs.

WHY IS THIS A PROBLEM?

It’s a problem because what we believe about ourselves impacts our decisions in life and the results we achieve. It either moves us towards or away from our true desires.

Research has shown that if we re-programmed those old beliefs and embed new ones that actually support us, we can thrive, flourish and make an impact, diminishing these sabotaging behaviours.

THE 3 MOST SUCCESSFUL ATTRIBUTES THAT DETERMINE BUSINESS SUCCESS ARE:

1. Confidence – It’s not just about knowing who you are but most importantly it’s about how you’re going to show up in your business. Confidence is your Business Card, your marketing material and first impressions of your Business and Personal Brand. This cannot be faked!

2. Courage – Be comfortable with failure and setbacks, welcome feedback and create a continuous improvement attitude to your working style.

3. Certainty – Embrace Uncertainty with Optimism.

The world is no longer static in terms of Career, and life as we once knew it has now vanished. We as humans need to evolve our inner mindsets to ensure that we can maintain our internal compass whilst there are constant external changes.

Being able to master those 3 Cs in Business will bring you closer to creating the confidence to conquer life your way!