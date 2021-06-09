Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Create a Winning Game

3 Winning Moves You Can Implement Weekly

If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post consumption.

This week’s content is Your Next Five Moves.

Thinking ahead is not a new concept. One of the most repeated quotes is, “Skate to where the puck is going, not where it has been.” – Wayne Gretzky. 

To make abstract quotes like the above practical, I created a three step process that takes you from reactive to proactive. 

3 WINNING MOVES:

Take 15 minutes out of your morning to think about and schedule the below three moves.

  1. Preparation Move – what’s the next best step?
    1. What is the simplest step you can take this week to prepare for an event happening in a few weeks from now?
  2. Safe Move – what’s the step that you know will work?
    1. What is the step you can take this week that you’ve already done consistently that you know works?
  3. Innovative Move – what’s the step you can take that sounds totally crazy?
    1. What’s the craziest step you can take this week that may or may not work in achieving your outcome?

For those of you who consistently take time to implement these three steps on a weekly basis, I am excited to celebrate your success. 

Gabriella
    Gabriella Rosen

