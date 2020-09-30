“Create a routine” with Jennifer Brooks

Create a routine — We are creatures of habit and routines are essential for staying on track. I would recommend setting a daily routine around the other four tweaks and sticking to it!

Asa part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Brooks, President, GOLO

Jennifer Brooks has spent over 25 years refining her skills in sales and marketing for various industries before studying Culinary Arts and Holistic Nutrition. Jennifer has been involved in all stages of refining, branding and launching GOLO and uses her unique skill sets to help transform the GOLO product into an engaging customer experience.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Earlier in my career, I spent many years working in a number of industries that would help me develop a broad range of skills in business, as well as sales and marketing. They weren’t necessarily in health and wellness, though I’ve always lived a healthy lifestyle and had a lifelong passion for health and wellness. I’ve always steered away from the conventional path of staying in one industry — I’ve worked in interior design and retail among others before moving into wellness, but I approached each industry in a holistic way, learning what I needed to before moving on. In fact, I have always approached life holistically and let things just happen, trusting that each step along the way will ‘set me up’ for what is next. Further, when I was 35, I went back to culinary school. I wanted to go back and learn the science of food, and I wanted to understand nutrition and how food affects the body. It was this training that ultimately led me to where I am now with GOLO.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I have to say that the most interesting story is the story of the last 10 years. I feel that GOLO runs in parallel to my life, they overlap and are completely entwined with each other. I live the ‘GOLO lifestyle’ and it’s what I believe in — I believed in it even before I was a part of GOLO, and I feel so fortunate to be able to share my beliefs and passion with others.

My long-term goal was to work with people in the health and wellness fields in a holistic and natural way, though it did take me some time to get there. I became Board Certified in Holistic Nutrition and my vision was that I would have a small coaching or consulting business and help a few people at a time. It was beyond my wildest dreams to be offered the opportunity to work with GOLO where I can help others on a larger scale that I would have never thought possible.

The biggest takeaway or lesson I can share from this is that if you know what you’re passionate about and completely immerse yourself in it in all aspects of your life, everything will eventually come full circle for both your personal and professional goals as it did for me.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I always thought it was a mistake that I didn’t go to culinary school straight out of high school as I wanted to, and for many years I regretted it and wished that I had gone. But in hindsight, it wasn’t a mistake at all. It was actually a blessing that I didn’t go back then because at that time I didn’t have the vision of how I would use those culinary skills and I believe that I would have been led down the wrong path.

I think I would have probably ended up working at a restaurant and hating it. Also, I don’t think I would have learned what I truly wanted to learn because at that time I didn’t even know what that was. I would have learned how to cook but would not have realized the potential of that knowledge and how I could use it to help others — or the in-depth knowledge of nutrition and whole foods. As I matured and realized what my passion was, I discovered that culinary school was just one piece of the puzzle and that wouldn’t have occurred to me back then. I think the lesson I learned from that is that mistakes are not always necessarily mistakes, but learning curves.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This is an easy one. It’s definitely Chris Lundin, who is the founder and CEO of GOLO, who gave me the opportunity to be a part of GOLO. His passion for helping others, and his healthy lifestyle philosophy was right in line with my vision.

From the business and product development sense I’ve learned so much from him and gained the confidence that I needed to expand my vision and have the ability to reach and help so many people. I have been a part of every step of the growth of GOLO from the beginning. I started as a consultant and transitioned to working on helping to create the consumer product, and I worked with Chris to create the brand. It has been such a great experience to be a part of a company that cares and really wants to see others achieve health and happiness for a better quality of life. It really is amazing to see our customers achieve their goals, it actually leaves me speechless.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I think we are filling a need right now, where more than ever we know it’s critical to take care of our health. We have a natural, affordable, realistic, and sustainable weight loss plan that focuses on healthy weight loss which can in turn improve overall health and well-being. We can help people transition to healthier lifestyles, reach their weight loss goals and learn the basic principles of good nutrition so that going forward they can maintain their weight and not experience the ups and downs that often come with fad diets.

Our approach is multidimensional. To begin with, we target insulin management, which is important for everybody, because that’s the main hormone that regulates the metabolism. Our meal plan isn’t a conventional diet, it’s a guide on how to eat balanced meals, and we focus on everyday common foods that we’re all familiar with — the whole family can eat the same meals so everyone can get healthier together. We also have support tools that address common triggers that cause emotional or stress eating as well as free coaching for those who need even more support and other products that fit into a healthy lifestyle including fitness.

We tell our customers that we don’t want them to need us forever, but that they should take the tools we offer, reach their goals and never have to diet again. It’s empowering when you are in control of your health and well-being. If we can accomplish that, what a huge impact we would have on the world!

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better well-being? Please give an example or story for each.

Think about your individual journey but include the family — We are all on our own journey to becoming the best version of ourselves but experiencing that journey together is a way to learn from each other and set our next generation on the right path of health and wellness. Everyone can be a part of learning how to live a healthy lifestyle and the earlier we can start younger individuals on a healthy lifestyle, the better we will be as a nation from a health-care standpoint, productivity view and quality of life. Families can make meals together, meal prep and enjoy food together as a family.

Create an environment that promotes health — We are responsible for the things we surround ourselves with and especially with so many people working from home and not getting out as much, what we bring into the home is essential for our mental health as well as physical health. This doesn’t just have to be just about food, it could be something that improves your mindset and makes you smile each day, such as fresh flowers on the dinner table or a photo of your pet on your desk. The happier you are, the more motivated you are to keep moving forward.

Exercise — Every day, as much as you can whether that’s 5 minutes or 50 minutes. It could be something simple like doing some stretches while you sit at your desk. You can exercise together as a family to motivate each other, and even if you hate it, you can learn to love it!

Reach out for support and help when you need it — We often feel that is a sign of weakness but having a lifeline to someone else, a group, friend, or family member is so important for a healthy and positive attitude. This is actually something that we strongly believe in at GOLO, and is why we offer free coaching. We often have customers call us and say that they don’t have anyone who supports them, and we are happy to be that lifeline. No matter what you’re trying to accomplish, if you don’t ask for help when you need it, you can sabotage yourself.

Create a routine — We are creatures of habit and routines are essential for staying on track. I would recommend setting a daily routine around the other four tweaks and sticking to it!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We have already started the movement that we envisioned, and that is GOLO. We have people contact us every day to tell us how we’ve helped them change their lives, and it’s not about losing weight and looking good — it’s more about getting healthier and feeling good.

The company is evolving every day and we’re cultivating a community. We listen to our customers and we continue to innovate and adapt. We’re bringing more products to market that can help people reach their goal of getting healthier. The more people we can reach, the more we have the opportunity to grow with them and to follow them on their journey and get those people to say, ‘I’m doing it the right way.’ We want to inspire people to make a lifestyle change, not focus on quick-fix weight loss. We believe this will trigger the movement of a healthier nation.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

It’s going to be harder than you think — because I don’t know if you ever know how hard it could be!

Constantly seek out people with like-minded interests — Having people who share your passion, philosophy, and vision and who can also be a sounding board can be an invaluable source of support, guidance, and advice.

Be flexible and ready to adapt — You can have a plan, but be fairly confident it will change — quickly. You have to be able to adapt it to what’s happening quickly.

Don’t be afraid of rejection or criticism — It will happen, it’s a part of life, not just business. Sometimes it will be valid and it will in fact be a learning opportunity. You need to be able to deal with it, accept it, learn from it and move on.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions or admit you don’t know everything — it’s the best way to learn!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I could say that they are all important and all play a role. But if I had to choose, I would say sustainability and mental health. The reason I chose both is that they’re not only relevant to GOLO, but also relevant from a global point of view — there’s a parallel connection. The GOLO plan is sustainable, which is very important to help people, and it also focuses on whole foods, which contributes to sustainability (less waste from packaging, transportation and processed foods.) Sustainability supports the well-being of individuals, which is our top goal.

The other is mental health because we often forget about that. Everybody deals with their mental health to some degree and it’s such an important part of overall health. It’s also a big part of weight loss and wanting to reach a healthy weight. There are so many factors that contribute to poor mental health including unhealthy eating habits, lack of proper nutrition, sedentary lifestyles and the stresses we face today due to our environment and various health conditions — the list could go on. Mental health is critical for everyone to be able to live up to their fullest potential. The good news is that small lifestyle changes can often make a huge impact on our outlook and attitudes.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

www.GOLO.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goloforlife/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goloforlife/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/goloforlife

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/goloforlife/boards/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCybBL9A7LnpQsOl1CFlthOw

Thank you for these fantastic insights!