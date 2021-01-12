Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Create a Positive Classroom Environment

As a teacher, there are certain things that you need to do in order to have a great environment for learning. Creating a positive classroom culture is a key step in helping your students learn as much as they can through their time in your class. Once you have learned the tips for having a positive classroom culture, it will be easy to implement them.

Create a Class Social Media Account

In our modern digital age, just about everyone has a mobile device and a connection to social media. Your students are going to feel much more connected when they are able to have a say in what gets posted on the class social media account. It will be fun to see which posts get the most likes on your Instagram or YouTube account.

Do a Check-in Every Week

Even if you have trouble makers in your class, they are going to be very well behaved during a weekly check-in. After a fun weekend, it is a good idea to check with your students and see if they did anything fun during their time off. It isn’t required that they have to share something. However, you will find that most of your students will want to participate in this weekly check-in. These sharing times will be a great way to teach even your rowdiest students how to be polite and respectful of their fellow classmates.

Make Learning an Engaging Experience

It is important to make sure that your classroom has a learning experience that is engaging. Instead of simply just reading out of a textbook, you will want to make sure that you are creating an engaging experience that allows all of your students to be a part of a community learning style. Whether you are using the latest media or simply using fun games as a part of the learning process, you will be able to push through to a whole new level of learning that is unlike any your students have had before.

Creating a positive classroom culture isn’t something that is going to happen overnight. You need to make sure that you are working on creating this new culture just a bit every day. Before you know it, you will have positivity in your classroom that will make learning much more enjoyable.

    Shannon Burton, New York Educational Professional

    Dr. Shannon Burton is a High School Principal and Professor of Education with experience in business, healthcare, and Mathematics. He is a sought out educator with a vast amount of experience training future teachers throughout the state of New York.

    Dr. Shannon Burton got his educational start as a public school math teacher in Yonkers, New York. After 8 year successful years in that position, he moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Mathematics and Public relations. In addition, Dr. Burton has also served as a middle school principal in inner-city New York. In this role, Dr. Burton worked to help close the achievement gap. With his help, students graduated from 8th grade with over 9 New York State Regents Examinations completed.

    Dr. Shannon Burton has also spearheaded the opening of a new middle school which is currently under candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Program. He also serves as a visiting professor for a variety of local universities in New York. In this role, he teaches a variety of graduate and undergraduate level courses in business, mathematics, and education.

