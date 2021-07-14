Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Create a more collaborative work culture with the Gift of Forgiveness

Whether we practice forgiveness in the workplace or at home, forgiveness requires us to have a full heart. We need to be strong, open, brave, resilient, as well as show vulnerability and empathy. Brené Brown talks about these qualities belonging to ‘whole-hearted people’. Many people are too weakened by their hurt to be in a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Whether we practice forgiveness in the workplace or at home, forgiveness requires us to have a full heart. We need to be strong, open, brave, resilient, as well as show vulnerability and empathy. Brené Brown talks about these qualities belonging to ‘whole-hearted people’. Many people are too weakened by their hurt to be in a position to forgive. Consciously taking the right steps towards forgiveness will kick off the process of living life from a position of strength rather than weakness.

Psychologists define forgiveness as a deliberate and conscious decision to let go of or release feelings of resentment towards a person, a group or a situation. It is a process of letting go of hurt and anger, whether or not forgiveness is deserved. I think of forgiveness as both an emotion and a verb – a process we can all access.

When we come to forgive, it doesn’t mean we forget or condone what has happened. Instead, we forgive to create peace and space to move forward. Holding onto resentment is like poison, and every human deserves peace within. Forgiveness is rarely discussed in the workplace.

Imagine, though, if you could share your Gift of Forgiveness and the lessons you gleaned? Relationships would be truer and stronger, and this could lead to a more collaborative culture.

Forgiveness is giving up the hope that the past could have been any different, it’s accepting the past for what it was, and using this moment and this time to help you move forward. — Oprah Winfrey

Here are a few tips to go from a place of poison to peace; they will help you to unwrap your past, present or future Gifts of Forgiveness:

The 6 Keys to Forgiveness

To download a copy of the 6 Keys to Forgiveness Infographic, click here.

1. Identify and acknowledge your hurt
It’s important to know the source of the hurt or betrayal you are living with. Take the time to acknowledge how you are feeling and recognise your thoughts towards it.

2. Forgive yourself
Realising that everything that has happened, good or bad, has been pivotal to becoming the person you are today paves the way to self-forgiveness. Shift your thoughts and feelings towards the positive and the present.

3. Change your story
The things we tell ourselves shape our beliefs and then create the story we live by. Take the time to revisit your beliefs around the story you hold in the context of what needs to be forgiven.

4. Develop a forgiving mind through empathy
By practising empathy, you are ‘feeling into’ the other person – whether you believe what happened was wrong or right is irrelevant. We can forgive others in many ways, depending on where we are and how we want the relationship to be moving forward.

5. Seek support
Tap into resources such as reading and inspirational podcasts, which can equip you with motivation and supportive insights.

6. Practise gratitude
When we come to a place of peace, we have the best chance to live our best life and focus on what we have, rather than what we don’t have or what isn’t perfect.

Acceptance is the portal to forgiveness – taking the time to acknowledge and identify both the cause and our feelings allows us to choose how we want to forgive and what we need to do.

What do you need to do to unwrap and reveal your Gift of Forgiveness?

Lead to be Limitless…

    Renée Giarrusso, LIMITLESS Leadership™ | Communication Expert | Author | Motivational Speaker | Mentor/Coach | Trainer

    Specialising in facilitation, training, speaking, mentoring and executive coaching - accelerating LIMITLESS Leaders™, teams and organisations by energising mindset, communication and collaboration to lift performance.

    Working with thousands of leaders and organisations in over 24 industries, Renée helps people shift from the overwhelm of a management mindset to a clearer, more focused leadership mindset by enabling leaders to do what really matters and create future leaders in the process.

    What makes Renée stand out is that she has the first-hand experience in all of the programs she runs. She has led large remote teams, managed sales teams, both coached and been coached and is a professional speaker.

    At RG Dynamics, the program focus areas include; leadership, communication, team collaboration, mindset and habit building and motivational intelligence. All programs are transformational and tailored to your organisation or individual needs, never a generic out-of-the-box solution.

    With over 15 years in senior leadership and sales roles within FMCG, Renée has a great understanding of the needs of executives and leaders to perform at their peak and knows well the day-to-day pressures that can be put on individuals to perform and the amazing benefits that self-development can provide to combat this.

    Renée is a member of the ICF and has been an ICF Professional Credentialed Certified Coach (PCC) and NLP practitioner. In 2016 she published her first book, Limitless Leadership, also in 2016, Renée was a contributor to the Leaders of Influence anthology. In 2021 she published her 3rd book, “Gift Mindset®”- Unwrap the 12 gifts to lead and live a life of purpose, connection and contribution. Order your copy here.

    Change can equate to growth, sometimes by pulling the blinkers off, and we can uncover solutions, ideas and new ways of thinking. For more tips on how change can equate to growth, get in touch.

    Find out where you sit on the Leadership Ladder. Your responses are anonymous. The results summarised to help better understand where our market sits to continue to provide insights, tools and solutions to assist you in moving up to be LIMITLESS, co-creative and stand out.

    Follow Renée on Facebook, Instagram, IGTV or Twitter, or subscribe to her blog here and her podcast here.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Learning Forgiveness in Marriage | Pete Uglow
    Community//

    A Heavy Heart: Learning Forgiveness in Marriage

    by Pete Uglow
    Community//

    The Art of Forgiveness

    by Luke Carrangis
    PeopleImages/ Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    Do You Have to Forgive to Move On?

    by Talkspace
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.