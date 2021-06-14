Create A Life On Your Terms

The Infamous Checklist

Without awareness, we often live our life like a checklist;

Education — complete

Great career and job title — achieved

Great salary — achieved

Beautiful home — achieved

Happily married with family (for some!) — achieved

Pension and retirement plan — organised

“Now what? Is there more to life than this? Am I missing something? I’m bored. I’m stuck. I’m lost! Why am I not happy? I’m unfulfilled. I want more…peace/purpose/fun/truth!”

Have You Completed The Checklist?

These are some of the questions many of my clients who already have achieved a great deal, find themselves asking. This is pretty much how many of live. Nothing wrong with this if you‘re happy and content.

However, what if you’re not? What if this doesn’t ring true for you? What if you’re not happy and fulfilled? What if there’s more you could do, but you’re too scared to step out and be seen? What if there was more to you than just paying the bills and waiting to retire? What if you’ve been climbing the wrong ladder, realise you haven’t focused on your family and now you’re alone? What if you have all the material possessions you could desire, but still feel like there’s something missing? You are not alone.

Been There Done That

I’ve been there, living the pretty ordinary life, two children, the big home, with the huge mortgage and my husband and I were working very hard for little to show for it. We were on the hamster wheel of life and wondering how we would ever get off. We weren’t unhappy; we just knew that there must be more to life than this and we got to work. After all, you are not going to get to the end of life and wish you spent more time at work, you are going to wish you’d spent more time doing the things you love, with the people you love.

Create A Life For You

I’m thrilled to say we now freedom and choices. More time being a family and doing the things we enjoy. I found my passion for coaching, and when I look back, I can’t quite believe how things have changed. This is not to show off, it’s simply to show if I’ve done it so can you! I am now in a privileged position to help my clients to create now what their heart desires.

Possibilities Are Endless

Creating this kind of life begins by realising this is all within your reach and the possibilities are endless. Firstly, the desire has to be there to want more, whether this is more peace, money, freedom, truth, love, time doing the things you love and so on.

Then you must be honest with yourself. Ouch, this may hurt! A clue things could be off track is if you find yourself medicating yourself with food, alcohol, drugs, or endless hours in the office, and you do not remember the last time you had a day off or took time to relax. This one is hard for most of us after all, no one wants to admit they’re not happy or say out loud “I want more!’’ Particularly challenging for people who appear to have a perfect life. Reality check here for a moment no one has a perfect life; we all have challenges, problems, ups and downs to deal with daily.

Honesty Will Set You Free

Be true to yourself. Begin to say what you want will all be the start of creating the life you desire. Write things down. Work out what areas of your life have gone off track or need some attention. This could be with your relationships, finances, career and so on. If one area is off track it will have likely trickled into other areas of your life, so be aware.

Will Impact Other Areas Of Your Life

As an example, working long hours will have an effect on your close relationships in the long run. Highly likely as well you will feel overwhelmed or stressed, again affecting potentially your health and well-being. So be aware of the overlap in other areas of your life. There’s no quick fix to this, no shortcuts. However, the benefits will be worth all the effort and work. The way I look at this is simple if you want more you have to do more. If you want things to change, you have to change something. There is no rocket science to any of this, and this all begins with you.