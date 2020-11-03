Apart from craving for my favorite foods, I ever have the crave for English. My favorite class, the class I eagerly go is English class. I am seems to be more active and alert in this class. I never scored low marks in English. My teachers and tutors appreciate the way I pronounce the words, reading style. That gives me more interest towards this. Not only reading, automatically my hands write neatly when I am writing English compare to other subjects.

Still I am crazy and more passionate about this language. When anyone use different vocabulary, I eager to know what is that ? Slowly I start learning the word and implement the word in my communication. Whenever I get time, I try to learn new words and introduce in my daily conversation. My passion towards English made me a good reader and now it turns me a blogger.