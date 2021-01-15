Craig Siegel of Cultivate Lasting Symphony: Why You Need To Ask the Tough Questions That The Audience Wants to Hear

I had the pleasure of interviewing Craig Siegel.

Craig Siegel is a Mindset Coach, an Entrepreneur, a Performance Enhancer, but most importantly, he is a Breakthrough Manufacturer. You see Craig is a big believer that people are not broken, but their frames often are. Here’s the beauty of it. Change doesn’t take as long as people think. It’s the revamping of the mindset, the altering of one’s map, that will change your world and what you perceive to be possible in it.

Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Although my career on Wall Street was lucrative, I didn’t feel fulfilled. I didn’t feel like I was leaving a mark on this world. And although my passion was always to help people and inspire them to overachieve and fulfill their potential, it wasn’t until the pandemic when I had a moment to breathe and reassess, that the stars aligned for me. At this moment I understood that transformation and helping people wasn’t just my passion, it was also my purpose.

Looking back, because that’s how you connect the dots, ironically enough, my journal entry for 2020, which I wrote on NYE 2019, was titled The Rise. I didn’t know what my passion and purpose was at this time (this was before CLS), but I was in the mindset that I wanted to do something more with my life. I wanted to make an impact on this world and so, Cultivate Lasting Symphony was born, and the rest as they say, is history.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started Cultivate Lasting Symphony, I was understanding and acclimating myself to the different types of posts. For example, some days, I would post an inspirational quote, other days I might post an engagement question to get the audience comfortable. One time I posted the testimonial of a client and I totally forgot to white out their name and as a result, the whole audience saw their phone number. This client may or may not have received some random text messages. After that, I made sure to have my assistant always white out the names and numbers of testimonials that were being posted.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your podcast? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Nothing would make me happier. 48 hours before our three month in the making launch campaign, the host platform that we were using decided to crash. As a result, just hours before gametime, I was left with a very difficult predicament. Roll the dice or transfer to a new host. I looked at the situation like a relationship. If there were issues with the platform now, what was it going to be like when we were married with kids and a mortgage? So from there, we pivoted, got everything transferred, and launched to record breaking downloads which brought us here today with you.

What do you think makes your podcast stand out? Can you share a story?

If you know me well then you can attest that I pour my everything into anything I do. My time is my biggest resource that I have, so when the idea was born to cultivate the most valuable Podcast to ever exist, The CLS Experience, you better believe, I’m going to give this my absolute everything. What does that mean? It’s simple. I’m going to ask the questions the audience wants to hear. The questions that are afraid to be asked. I want to find out exactly what it takes to persevere through the toughest of times. You see I take pride in being the best in the world at what I do. Now although we’re new to the Podcast world, I will pull no punches and I will stop at nothing to provide 2 things: the most value and the most entertaining experience the world of podcasts has to offer. Season 1 is full of recognizable names. The guests are associated with tremendous success in life, but where this show separates itself from the pack, is by diving deep into the mindset and the tools necessary to ricochet off rock bottom on their way to thriving and flying. It is no coincidence that the show is called an Experience. I want to take you for a ride. I want you to have a ton of fun. Simply put, I want to elevate your state.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Be real, raw, and authentic. We are our greatest testimonials. I learned early on with CLS that what’s proprietary about Craig Landon Siegel is in fact, Craig Landon Siegel. What’s proprietary about each and every one of you, is in fact, each and every one of you. We all have something to offer. We are all special.

Do, be and say who you are. What’s true to you. Own your story.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I want to dedicate the future success of this show to my Mother, my Father and my Brother Marc. My family is everything to me and I love them with all my heart. My dad is currently in a battle with cancer. Being able to share the CLS milestones and journey with him and seeing the happiness and energy it injects into his soul is exactly what CLS and this podcast are all about.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Cultivate Lasting Symphony is a movement. A beacon of light. It represents hope, faith, transformation, and progress. CLS is all about revamping your mindset and fulfilling your destiny. All of us are capable of so much more than we showcase and I understand that inspiration and motivation are temporary. So I take full responsibility to provide the tangible techniques to cultivate the very best life has to offer. At the end of the day, as cliche as it may sound, I just want to make the world a better place.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Find the thing you love and make it your life. Life’s too short not to try. I spent way too much time doing something that didn’t light my soul on fire. I was unfilled and I was stuck. The most important thing that I can convey is to live in the moment and make every single second count. Identify your passion and put together the strategy so that you can begin to live in your vision and leave a mark on this world.

What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in Podcasting and sharing stories” Please share a story or example for each.

Ask the tough questions that the audience wants to hear. Take the audience for a ride and create an experience like no other. Let me explain. It’s not enough to provide value. I want the audience to have fun. I take pride in doing a ton of homework because I’m a big believer that preparation breeds success. Lastly, it is so important and imperative that I’m able to build a rapport with my guest so that the interaction flows smoothly and seems natural and effortless. This is not as easy as it sounds and I make a giant effort to really connect with my guests on a spiritual level.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The Movement has already begun. Clients and students are Cultivating Lasting Symphony. In other words they are manufacturing breakthroughs in all facets of life. They are becoming their best selves, their best life does in fact lie ahead of them, not behind them. The community that we built in such a short time is so supportive of one another and so contagious and I can only hope that long after I’m gone, the CLS Movement continues to inspire and help elevate people for generations to come.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

The CLS Experience wherever you listen to podcasts!

