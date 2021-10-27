Craig Sanders of Helpen: “Sets an example”

Sets an example. Consistently showing up is key but are you practicing what you preach? Are you modeling the little things that it takes to achieve our goal? Titles and eloquent speeches are nice, but the reality is leadership can come from anyone and anywhere. It comes from the people that are doing the little things consistently to help move a team forward and often that comes by consistently modeling behaviors.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Craig Sanders.

Craig Sanders is the co-founder and CEO of Helpen, a new charitable platform that gives kids the chance to help others and hear how they’re making a difference through Alexa or Google Assistant. A former bond trader with experience fundraising for nonprofits, Craig left Wall Street to pursue a vision of using technology to help shape today’s youth into a generation of helpers. Headquartered out of New York City, Helpen enables families to create a weekly tradition of generosity and instill the values in kids today that will show up in their leadership tomorrow.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Helpen actually came from my childhood. My dad was a pilot in Vietnam and, pre-COVID, an usher at his church. He’s certainly a man of high principle. He gets slightly embarrassed when I mention this, but ever since I was a child, there was never a dollar bill that was safe any time we would come across someone experiencing homelessness, especially a veteran. He never said a word about it, but as a kid, you see everything right? Those observations added up. Years later, on the side from a career in finance, I found myself fundraising for 3 nonprofits over 7 years and developing a huge passion for it.

One day, I came across an article that said the first 8 or 9 years of all of our lives are really the most formative. Looking back, I realized how impactful my own childhood was and wondered, ‘With all of this technology, why aren’t we using it to help shape today’s youth into a generation of helpers?’ So, I decided to leave my career on Wall Street and start Helpen.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Aside from trying to build the majority of the company during the pandemic, it was the process of initially leaving my job to start working on Helpen in late 2018 that I’ll never forget. I didn’t have any funding and how I was going to execute was unclear. It was a big risk, but I needed to leave finance and commit all the way. In order to leave my job and give myself a financial runway, I had to reduce my living expenses. So, I decided to throw my apartment, along with my ego, into storage and sleep on about 6 different sofas for my last two months in finance. Thankfully I have very kind friends!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As with any first-time founder, the path forward can seem daunting at times, especially at the beginning when there is so much ambiguity. Early on, before I really had much to work with, I ended up landing a call with an executive at a large company that is a household name. The call was mostly to get his insight on an angle I had been considering with Helpen. During our conversation, I ended up pitching him on incubating my not yet formed company. Looking back, while that was a bold ask, I can’t help but laugh at how naïve that was. I’m grateful for both his patience that day and that it didn’t come to fruition. Building something from scratch requires your own patience and an amount of risk taking that I’m not sure would succeed in most big companies.

The lesson learned? There’s no silver bullet. Creating a company takes insane amounts of work, tons of iteration, and help from a lot of people to bring your vision to life.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

For families, we’re instilling foundations of generosity and empathy into today’s youth. We’re giving kids the chance to help others and then hear how they’re making an impact. They’re now able to understand that because you made this choice, here’s this great thing that’s happening. The key is to consider the second and third order consequences from Helpen. There’s massive potential for a ripple of generosity and kindness when you cultivate it in an entire generation.

For nonprofits, and the communities they support, we’re delivering their impact and stories to the one place that their direct mailings or prospecting emails never make it: the dinner table. These great organizations are now part of some of the most important conversations in the home. Our hope is that families become familiar with this great work which ultimately leads to greater support outside our system.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

We’ve received some incredible feedback from parents. One early Helpen parent wrote an email to us mentioning how she has already seen a behavior change in their child. Usually, her son’s focus had been more on himself, but the Helpen postcards were helping jumpstart family conversations about others. She was incredibly grateful for that.

That’s what you hope when you build something, right? Yes, you hope it will become a very successful business, but ultimately, did your product or service improve someone else’s life? If you can even provide a successful experience for one family, I think it’s worth all the effort.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Communities are what Helpen relies on. Whether it be neighborhoods, teacher associations, or parenting groups, we are dependent on collections of people who are willing to spread the word about Helpen and make generosity and creating helpers a part of their fabric. We’re continually looking for communities that align with our vision of creating a kinder future and are open to joining our movement.

For society and politicians, it would be simply to improve our behavior. One major concept we communicate to parents is modeling behavior you want to see. And right now, the kids are watching. The division, the tearing down of others, the labeling. It’s destroying this great country. We need people who are leaders now, who have the reach, who have the profile, to start acting like leaders.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I define leadership by the actions a person takes to help a group of people move toward a shared objective or goal. I believe a true leader does 3 things:

Sets an example. Consistently showing up is key but are you practicing what you preach? Are you modeling the little things that it takes to achieve our goal? Titles and eloquent speeches are nice, but the reality is leadership can come from anyone and anywhere. It comes from the people that are doing the little things consistently to help move a team forward and often that comes by consistently modeling behaviors. Holds themselves accountable. Making mistakes is inevitable, especially if you’re moving quickly and trying to create something new. The best leaders are the ones that take full responsibility from missteps, articulate why they were wrong, but also show the courage to move forward. Is a great teammate. I think one of the greatest compliments a person can receive is being told they’re a great teammate. They’re willing to lift others up or even fill in when needed for the greater good of the team. While there are many nuances involved in leadership, I do not believe you can be a leader of any sort without being a good teammate.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Everything takes longer than expected. Building a company takes time because you cannot do it alone. There are many people who you will rely on to move forward and often, it requires trial and error to find exactly who will be the right person to work with. When looking for investment, there can be a slight stigma towards social impact. It’s a sad reality that some investors, who are not well versed in the coming ESG movement, find impact to be mutually exclusive to returns. It’s a product of them not doing the work to understand where we will be in 5–10 years and that can be frustrating at times. That said, it makes you truly appreciate those that understand where social impact is headed. There will be people willing to help that you didn’t expect. I truly believe most people have a good heart and when you’re building something that benefits a greater good, you will be surprised by who is willing to lend a hand. It comes in many forms, too. Not just investors, but also contractors, vendors, etc. It’s great to witness. Some of your earliest convictions may change as you receive new information. It’s obvious that iteration is key when building a business, but I found it fascinating that some of my strongest beliefs from early on turned out to be completely irrelevant later. Particularly around product design. It’s difficult to understand how much you will learn. I found starting a business one of the best moves I made for myself in terms of development. Throwing yourself out there and being forced to figure things out is an incredible learning exercise. That said, you will also learn that you know a mere fraction of what you don’t.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We’d like to create a generation of helpers. I think every one of us have a level of benevolence in our DNA. Unfortunately, sometimes that is conditioned away depending on the environments we grow up in or the things we are exposed to at an early age. And social media certainly isn’t helping.

I think if we can make it a priority to focus on today’s youth, strengthen their foundations of generosity and kindness, widen their circle of care, and have them understand that they now have the power to make a difference, then we have a very good chance of creating a generation of helpers.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m a big Ted Lasso fan. In the first season (episode 8), there’s a scene in the bar where they’re playing darts. In telling a story, Ted drops a great Walt Whitman quote, “Be curious, not judgmental.” It’s fitting in so many ways.

Shoot from the hip judgment is not highly intelligent, yet it’s been conditioned in all of us. Ever since grade school, we were told to “take a shot” or “guess”. We were never taught intellectual humility or the power in admitting we don’t know.

Often, you’ll see people drop statements on social media like, “You never know what someone is going through.” And you don’t. You haven’t got a clue, yet our behavior and the way we treat one another often suggest differently.

But the quote also applies to experiencing new things or being exposed to new technologies.

I truly believe the determining factor of an individual’s success over the next 10 years will come down to curiosity. Are you curious? Are you willing to learn? The velocity of change. The uncertainty ahead. In order to navigate it, you’ll need to be curious and not afraid to admit you don’t know. That’s something that I, personally, am continually trying to improve.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Steve and Jean Case. I know I provided two, but they’re a classic example of one plus one equals three. They’re a formidable team and on the individual level, each a terrific leader. The work they do with the Case Foundation is superb. They’re both great authors. I’ve gifted Jean’s book, Be Fearless, several times, and Steve’s book, The Third Wave, was really the ultimate nudge to me quitting my job and building Helpen. He was obviously a visionary with AOL, but his call on expanding entrepreneurship throughout the heartland of the US before the pandemic doesn’t get the credit it deserves.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Your readers can follow us on Instagram or Twitter @letshelpen

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!