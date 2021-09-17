Cradling Of Mama: Dalida #Italy 🇮🇹

What if we had gone back into the period, where we were cradled by our Mothers, as infants? What if we could move back into the blessings of being Babies? The ego is erased. Expectations are not high. And, we were forced to be dependent. For, during that time, Mama was all we had. We depended on her. Every minute. Every second. Every hour. Mama was our life source. We had no other choice, but to sustain our Being with her.

By being dependent on Mama, we were closer to her. We appreciated every part of her. Her milk. Her touch. Her scent. Her hair. Everything about her. It was from her cradling of our existence, is from which we grew to know Mother’s love. There we were-in her safety net. Mother would always guide, and protect us, along the way. Such was the nature of Mother!

Sometimes, in the world of vocal performance (and artistry), there are ways of bringing that motherly flow into the singing of a song. When singing about the blessings of Mamma, it’s not enough to sing the lyrics. On the contrary, one must embody Mamma’s aura. For Mamma’s arms-her cradling arms-kept us alive! That very posture alone, for cradling a child, is the very proof of that! Once the imitation for such a position takes place, it’s a ripple affect, throughout the entire atmosphere. Even those, who Mothers have passed on, continue to feel its such a wave!

Looking at a 1967 performance of one legendary, Italian dame, we observe a striking performance of, “Mama!” Afterall, Mama is fierce! A protector in every way. There is simply something about Mama, whose protection is rather soft and serene! While her protective stage is fierce, she finds a way to let us know, just how much she really cares! Now, do you see why she is so special?

Every movement of the hands awakens the depth, and Universal movement patterns, for this legendary singer. Every part. Mamma has a unique timber, through such a performance. Mamma is a healer. She whispers sweet, loving softness into a child’s ear. Mamma is magic! Whatever one desires, she will get it-even if she does not have it at the moment. Mama is, well!

You can’t stop watching her! Not at all. Just think about our time as babies! We watched Mamma, through every movement. When she was not there, we understood it; and we felt it! Mamma was grand-a larger than life figure, whose very actions of motherhood, revealed to us, how we were worthy of love! Such is another hidden value! Mamma made us feel, valuable! That, my Darlings is one of the foundational traits of being a human Being!

For this legendary singer, the very movement of her hands is genuis. It is like she imitating time in the Universe. Slow and steady movements appears to be an imitation of a magical clock. The clock shows to us the past; and it’s unveiling of a time, when the innocence of babies is what made them precious. We understood their worth! We saw it, within! Mamma. Mamma.

It’s a cradle of Mamma and the ballads of her hue! Mamma, Dear Mamma, our infancy misses you!

Dalida