We’ve been holding our breath lately, haven’t we?

Self-protection is high; the proverbial walls between us are too. Maybe instead of actively or inadvertently cancelling each other out while we prioritize our own comforts, we open our hands and hearts.

What would it feel like if we allowed our hearts to crack wide open?

To feel the weight of our grief, to begin to really see each other again. Our individualism is literally killing us and much of the collective is gasping for breath.

Maybe there’s another way, created & forged from the caverns of our heartbreak.

Heartbreak isn’t the end, even when it feels like it. Heartbreak is the beginning of deep healing when we allow ourselves to break open. Crisis reveals who we are, who we love, what we stand for, & how our beliefs are practiced within our behaviors.

This season of reckoning has become a powerful illumination of our messy humanity, shining brightly in both revolutionary & revolting ways. Some of us may be holding our breath yet many of us are indeed gasping for it.

We cannot change what we refuse to engage or feel.

Cracking our hearts wide open will take courage in everyday practice; perhaps the deepest kind of practice we’ve ever known. Not just for a day or an occasion but for the long haul until we can all breathe freely again. Maybe we can transform the horror into glory & the vigilance for what we individually want into championing for what we all want.

Maybe through this heartbreak, we can create something new.