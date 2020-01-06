Cracked Wide Open

“I cracked it!” my three-year-old daughter said as she dumped the egg into the batter. “Yay” I celebrated as I discreetly picked out the shells. Later when she cried, “Oh nooo…. Elsa! Momma, can you fix it?” when she dropped the Frozen snow globe about thirty seconds after I gave it to her, I was struck that only one of those two events taught her about the breakable nature of things. Failures happen, then we look around to discover why, and in the process learn something, or a lot, about ourselves.

Or at least that’s what happened to me when I went through a catastrophic divorce in my early forties. It wasn’t an acrimonious split-up but because we were both work colleagues and spouses, it affected every part of my business and personal life. By the time I learned to meditate, lean in to what I feared and put myself back together again enough to date, I was in my mid-forties and facing the steadily banging tick of my biological clock as by body’s ability to reproduce faded. I was finally ready to have kids but because I hadn’t found the right partner, the conditions weren’t as I imagined, expected or wanted. If failure hadn’t been such a rigorous teacher, I might have been stuck. Painful though it was, I am forever grateful for the hard won self-awareness and perspective that it brought.

Before I got divorced, I cared too much about appearing to be successful. Before I failed, I thought I was in charge of my life story. Before my life cracked apart, I had too much fear of pain and not much understanding of what could come of it. Before I sank so low, I had no idea of my ability to rise up. Before I failed, I thought success came easily.

But after I worked through my failure, my journey to have kids as a single mom reflected each point I’d learned. Walking into the waiting room of the fertility clinic for my first appointment, I felt so exposed because I was alone and needed help. It was only because I had endured so much embarrassment having to walk into work the day after I found out that my husband had cheated on me and everyone else knew that I was able to steady myself at that appointment and see it through. I no longer cared (mostly) about what I appeared to be.

When the doctor gave me my options and I realized that in-vitro fertilization (IVF) was the only realistic method and I needed to consider donor eggs as well as donor sperm, I had to let go of my previously held beliefs about how to get pregnant. I accepted I wasn’t in charge of how things would come to fruition in my life.

Once I’d decided to go ahead and started the preparation for IVF, my beloved father was killed in a bike accident the next day. I only managed to proceed with trying to get pregnant amidst the enormous grief because I’d learned how fertile the ground of heart break is.

When I finally had my beautiful little girl, I managed the exhaustion of long days and sometimes even longer nights because I realized it was delightfully promising compared to the long years of recovering from a broken marriage. I felt the deep well that self-discovery and survival brings.

Then I decided to have a second baby and miscarried at 10 weeks. I sat with that disappointment and failure for many months and then decided to try again. Success doesn’t always come easily so it’s worth continuing to try. I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy at the age of 50.

One of my favorite quotes is from Hazrat Inayat Khan — “God breaks the heart again and again and again until it stays open.” Failure cracked me open so that I was willing to do things differently instead of staying stuck in my pre-conceived notions about how life “should” play out. I was freed by failure to find my own path to where I wanted to go, focus on what I needed to make that happen and to celebrate the sweetness of how life unfolded for me with the beauty of the unexpected. Busy with two young kids, I don’t spend much time thinking about the long years and hard lessons I had to learn very often but when I do, it feels more like a metamorphosis than a failure. To me, that’s success!