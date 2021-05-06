Coworking spaces: How it changes the way people work

Diverse communities



Coworking spaces receive people from any personal or professional background. Some of those spaces have targeted some types of industries or workers and gather them from those fields. In any case, they create diverse communities that can provide feedback and enrich everyone´s businesses. It could be through job opportunities, business ideas, and similar. This diversity proves that coworking spaces are more than just a physical structure with laptops and an Internet connection. Instead, they are a dynamic force that can foster new and diverse experiences as the group of people is. And that happens at any location such as co-working space in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, or any other urban area. As the community grows, workers can start networking and meeting like-minded individuals who can help them scale their interests during their work hours.

Affordability



For many freelancers and self-employed, finding a suitable place to work was an obstacle continuing to operate that way. As a result, many opted for going back to get hired or find a way to organize themselves differently. Coworking spaces solved those needs by providing spaces with affordable prices and flexible schedules. Thus, workers don’t need to invest big sums of money. Instead, they only need to pay for the hours they use in the space. Some of them require some basic initial fees that are also very affordable. In any case, the investment is minimal. As a result, many new entrepreneurs do not fear to start and launch their new businesses. Also, freelancers can work without having to invest in office spaces. The costs associated with maintaining workspaces are not an obstacle anymore.

Access to first-class facilities for everyone



Renting or buying an office is already a heavy burden for any independent worker. And decorating it to make it comfortable for work might require a huge investment. In this sense, many coworking spaces provide beautifully decorated spaces fully equipped with the last technology. They include high-speed Internet connection, conference rooms, separate panels, and TVs. In many cases, they are also located in convenient places with magnificent views and office furniture. That creates a pleasant environment that fosters creativity and productivity. And anyone who opts for using coworking spaces can enjoy those benefits. It is not necessary to have a well-paid corporate job to enjoy them.

Full mobility



Coworking spaces are currently booming all over the world. As a result, freelancers and digital nomads travel abroad with the confidence that they will find a place where to work. Such places guarantee all the facilities they need with pleasant environments without compromising beyond the days they need for work. That includes an Internet connection, furniture, and a community where they can share and get nurtured. Hence, they can travel freely around many cities and countries and keep working without interruptions.

These spaces are attracting new people every day due to their convenience. This mobility also extends to entrepreneurs that need to hire people to help them grow their businesses. They can hire one or more employees for specific projects and terminate the contract without affecting the budget for offices. They do not have the pressure to accomplish some goals to fulfill renting obligations. And, if any space doesn’t cover their needs, they can opt for trying a new coworking space.

Coworking Spaces in Hong Kong

The coworking community is rising in Hong Kong as well. In almost every major neighborhood there is one. The popularity of coworking spaces keeps growing, thus there is a large number of coworking spaces that you can choose from. Most of them have a main element that makes them more suitable to certain working requirements. For instance, Papercliphk is best for early-stage businesses and their price for a hot desk is around HKD 2,200/monthly. While WeWork is best for established companies, with their price starting from HKD 3,800 a month. If you are looking for a coworking space that’s best known for its luxury then Eaton Club is the one for you. Their prices range from HKD 2,500/month in Kowloon and 4,000/month in Central. Metropolitan Workshop is convenient for smaller businesses, located in Central with prices from HKD 1,00 to 2,500 monthly. The Coffee House is also best for small businesses, with its price HKD 2,000 a month. This is just a short list of coworking spaces in Hong Kong, but once you start becoming a regular member of this community, very easily you will find one that best fits your needs.

Final thoughts

Coworking spaces are here to stay for a long time. Some preliminary numbers estimate that the number of freelancers and entrepreneurs is growing every day. Hence, these spaces will be there to provide support and proper spaces. If you haven’t caught this trend yet, it is about time to give it a try.