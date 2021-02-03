Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

COVID’s Longterm Impact on Education

Even though COVID-19 is becoming less a part of daily adaptation and more a part of history, there will forever be changes to our education system moving forward; this is not necessarily a bad thing.  Sports and School Will Be Less Intertwined Currently, team-based sports are the glue holding public schools together. Still, future school […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Even though COVID-19 is becoming less a part of daily adaptation and more a part of history, there will forever be changes to our education system moving forward; this is not necessarily a bad thing. 

Sports and School Will Be Less Intertwined

Currently, team-based sports are the glue holding public schools together. Still, future school calendars won’t be as sports-based, and the governing sports organizations will be separate from the identity of public education. There is no doubt that sports programs are a vital part of a child’s development, and team sports can be beneficial if a student chooses to follow that path. The positives of being a part of a team include individual growth, team bonding, and physical fitness. In addition, the benefits of having a good coach or mentor can provide lifelong self-esteem and success. That being said, many countries worldwide embrace sports within the community, as opposed to making it part of the public school experience. With a focus on education, schools will sponsor fewer recruitment-motivated assemblies to promote athletic college scholarships and kickbacks for high schools.

Remote Learning Will Remain

Remote learning will be the new reference point for the evolution of children’s education, which might not be a bad thing. Diverting from traditional schooling means there will be broader options for previously restricted families because of income, race, or geographic location.   

As virtual teaching becomes our new normal, the benefits will start to unfold once we get past the learning curve. It will become a mass-delivery education system that can be entertaining, cost-effective, and customized for multiple paces and schedules. Options will include group lectures, individualized instruction, and continued use of existing sources such as Khan Academy and YouTube. The cost-savings alone will be beneficial. The approximate per-pupil expenditure for remote learning is just over $5,200, while in-person schooling is $13,600.

Homeschooling Will Become Normalized

One thing that families have noticed is how practical homeschooling can be. In 2020, the response to the pandemic drove a severe decline in enrollment across the country. Among the reasons listed for this decline were homeschooling and losing students to charter or private schools. The vast majority, at fifty-eight percent, were attributed to homeschooling. There is now a marketplace for homeschooling that has been embraced by families who previously never considered it. 

Originally published on DrCatherineBarnes.net

    Dr. Catherine Barnes Headshot

    Dr. Catherine Barnes, CEO & President at Sudden Impact Solutions

    Based out of Jacksonville, Florida, Dr. Catherine Barnes is the Founder of Sudden Impact Solutions and Dare 2 Dream Travel Agency, as well as a lifelong educator and author. She possesses over two decades of experience in education, beginning her career as a teacher and then moving onto administration after obtaining her Master's and Doctorate degree. Catherine has written six books, which show her depth and range of knowledge as they cover topics like women's empowerment, education, and young adult issues. In a few months, she will be releasing her latest book, Love Letters to Us, which features essays from a large group of women.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    Social Impact Heroes: Melissa Harper is giving millions of kids the lifelong benefits of sport and physical activity

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    A conversation with Jesse Lovejoy, Director, 49ers EDU & 49ers Museum

    by Christina D. Warner, MBA
    Community//

    What you also get from team sports

    by Sofia C Pereira

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.