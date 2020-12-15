Contributor Log In/Sign Up
COVID Pandemic: Amazing Ideas to Celebrate Christmas this Year

Social distancing or a global pandemic can not prevent you from celebrating Christmas with your loved ones.

With December fast approaching, you might be thinking about how to celebrate Christmas abide by Government guidelines and social distancing. We may not have imagined celebrating Christmas behind the doors, but this year it would be a unique experience for everyone. 

Here I have come up with exciting ideas that help you spread Christmas cheer with your loved ones, and I hope these ideas inspire you to get creative and find paths to make Christmas eve as unique as can be! 

# Make Delicious Food at Home

Every celebration needs some tasty nosh, even if it’s just two or three food items. This year, we can’t visit restaurants, so here I have shared some mouth-watering food ideas that will add fun to your Christmas party. 

The beauty of a home-based Christmas party is that you can do what you want to do, prepare lip-smacking dishes, and serve exactly the food items you like. Here’s a list of the delicious Christmas dishes: 

  • Cookies
  • Ham
  • Pudding
  • Roasted root vegetables
  • Fruitcake
  • Roasted Beef 

If none of those items you find interesting, you can make your own family’s favorite dishes. Consider the homemade butter cookies, pizza, and fruit cake you always woke up to on Christmas morning or your loved one’s favorite dish they always order for Christmas Eve. 

Later, share your favorite food recipes with all the virtual guests through Zoom call so you can virtually toast and enjoy dinner and make your Christmas evening memorable. 

Create Photo Christmas Cards

Creating family photo Christmas cards is really exciting and precious. Usually, we exchange readymade cards, but this year we have some “more time” at home, so why not create something unique and wonderful for your family members. 

If you don’t want to spend money, you can use printed cards; it will create memories for the kids and your family. Later, share those cards or photos virtually; it would be a lovely way to connect via the digital medium. Create each family member a decorative card to get creative together on Zoom. 

Secret Santa Party 

This year, we are supposed to perform everything online, including Secret Santas. You can also exchange gifts online using an app like Secret Santa Organizer. 

Source: Unsplash

You can also exchange gifts at your virtual party. Tell your family members to sign up in advance to participate in the secret Santa virtual party. Advise everyone to mail their gifts ahead of time and instruct everyone to hold off on opening anything until the day of your virtual party. 

Seems interesting, right? It also lets you have the option of sending personal messages to your family member. 

More Virtual Christmas Ideas for you

Host a cocktail party on Zoom

Christmas Quiz on Zoom

Christmas Never I have ever. 

Have a game session over video chat 

You don’t need to abandon the Christmas party this year due to the pandemic. Above exciting and fun ideas will make your Christmas Eve memorable and astonishing. If you are staying at home, please take care of your family and mental health.

Spread the love, Have a merry and safe Christmas, everyone!

