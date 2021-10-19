Covid Effects- William D King on Realizing the Significance of Mental Health

The pandemic may have badly impacted many aspects of human lives, but it also became a catalyst in helping people realize the importance of mental health. It taught people to have emotional control while facing unprecedented experiences. A credible study reveals that about 82% of Americans started paying as much attention to their mental well-being as physical health after covid. At the same time, one-third of the Americans feel that pandemic made them emotionally stronger despite several difficulties. Nearly 33% of people think that COVID-19 made them empathetic toward others, 32% believe they learned coping skills for stress and anxiety, and 30% believe it made them help others.

William D King talks about the pandemic effects on mental wellness

Emotional evolution

Americans became aware of their inner strength as the pandemic threw unanticipated challenges at them. It helped them look at mental health without any stigma and prioritize it. When people talked about the effects of all that was going around them during the peak time and got support from others, they understood why it is essential to respect their mental space and physical health.

Resilience

Of course, people grew emotionally stronger due to the pandemic. But its adverse effects are impossible to overlook. More and more Americans experienced higher stress, anxiety, and depressions during the fall season last year. However, some people also showed their resilient side despite multiple challenges. They prioritized sleep, healthy eating, and social support systems. According to William D King, these coping mechanisms enabled them to keep their mental health in good shape.

Confidence

Experts feel that Americans also benefited when celebrities and influential people destigmatized mental health. When they opened up about their mental struggles, average Americans felt empowered to put their stories in front of others. Also, they became more caring for their family and friends facing any such challenges.

To be precise, COVID-19 may have been like a Pandora box. But it did some good also. If you feel currently stressed about your situation, you can share your mental state with your near and dear ones. Most of them can empathize with you without judging your condition. Or, you can seek professional assistance if you don’t have anyone to pour your heart out to and release your pent-up emotions. Once you find an outlet, you can feel a lot lighter. While it is not easy to forget the negative side of covid, you need to give your mind some space to look at the positive things that came out of it.

Earlier, you mostly spent your time in a rush and hardly connected with others. But work from home culture ensured you remained close to your family. At the same time, you got opportunities to work out and relax between busy schedules, which may have been impossible during your commute days. In a while, offices will be open, and the same routine will be back. Still, you can focus on all the positive sides of the pandemic to give your mind a stress-free memory. While it is not an overnight thing, you can make conscious efforts to reach such a level.