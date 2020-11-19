Contributor Log In/Sign Up
COVID Coupling Agreement is Born!

Intention Coach, Metaphysical Consultant & Conscious Creation Specialist, Rev. Gillian V. Harris, M.S.P. who has a solution to the talk of a potential U.S. Casual Sex Ban like the one underway in the UK. She invented a loophole for this restriction called the COVID Coupling Agreement that focuses on getting conscious about sexual expression in order to flatten the curve. According to Gillian’s sex survey, more than 82% of respondents would sign a pact like the COVID-19 romantic coupling agreement and over 75% of single people will not wait until a vaccine is found to touch someone sexually. The agreement focuses on both parties getting tested then moving forward monogamously getting to know each other romantically via the COVID coupling agreement. 

Gillian will assist in ways to apply stone and crystal energy: holding, wearing, carrying, viewing, acknowledging, cocktails, crystal grids, HOW TO CLEAR and RECHARGE your stones and crystals.  – Intention Beads on www.GillianHarrisWorldwide.com  or www.TheMaskDiva.com  where you can also find mask accessories made out of stones and crystals so that this energy is worn on your mask and assists you throughout your day! 

She is the author of (‘Have We Met?! How To Identify Your Reincarnated Loved Ones’ & ‘The Secrets of Lost: The Validity of Multi-Dimensional Existence’). Coaching sessions are $125 per 1 hour session or $420 for a bundle of 5 sessions. www.GillianHarrisWorldwide.com  (free consultations available) Sessions are only on Zoom TFN.

