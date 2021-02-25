Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Covid and Innovation: Ways Tragedy Can Spark Invention

Covid and Innovation: Ways Tragedy Can Spark Invention

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The permanent impact that COVID-19 has made on the economy, society, and culture is unprecedented. Entire industries have been shut down. Others have adapted to the extreme new environment by instituting changes to cope with the pandemic and, hopefully, slow its spread until widespread immunity is achieved and the threat dissipates.

While much of the change wrought by COVID has been devastating, there is always a silver lining to tragedy. In this case, that silver lining comes in the form of innovation.

Here is how COVID has revolutionized how we live our lives and what further changes we might expect moving forward.

The History of Pandemics and Social Change

Pandemics of infectious disease are certainly not new. Historical records of pandemics extend as far back as B.C. 400 with a recorded monumental outbreak in ancient Greece that killed 100,000. The Great Plague of Europe in the 1300s, arguably the best-known pandemic in history, may have eliminated up to 60% of the European population.

Each of these outbreaks of contagion has caused a chain reaction that significantly alters the most fundamental relationships that underpin society and culture.

Following the Great Plague and its enormous death toll, for example, wages for European workers rose in the aftermath due to a labor shortage. Incomes rose. Increasing educational opportunities and literacy rates, in turn, are largely credited with sparking the Renaissance and, indeed, modern Western civilization as we know it today.

What Changes Will COVID-19 Bring?

One of the biggest adaptations that COVID-19 has forced is how workers do their jobs. The social distancing measures put in place by various states and municipalities required employers to get creative regarding their business operations. One such creative solution has been remote work.

Prior to the pandemic, remote work had gained popularity steadily as internet connections improve and workflows are streamlined with the aid of technology. For many jobs, physical presence at an office is simply no longer necessary. The pandemic simply accelerated the work from home trend.

A similar trend can be seen in the proliferation of food delivery apps. Restaurants have been forced to limit dining options due to social distancing. Many have adapted by developing their own delivery apps or by utilizing increasingly popular apps already serving customers.

We have likely just scratched the surface of COVID-19-related changes and innovations. However, we can see by now that life will never return to the “normal” of 2019.

    David Sherrer, Entrepreneur, Engineer, Investor, and Inventor at David Sherrer Consulting

    A true Jack-of-all-trades, David Sherrer is a multitalented professional from Cocoa Beach, Florida with more than two decades of experience under his belt.

    After earning his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, David began his career by founding a business - ACT MicroDevices, Inc. - reincorporating it as Haleos, Inc., and finally selling to Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials. After remaining with the Rohm and Haas team in a Director capacity for a few years, David Sherrer stepped out on his own again to found Nuvotronics, which he grew over the next 11 years into a multimillion dollar entity operating in four states. The business was acquired by Cubic Corporation in 2019, and since then, David has been offering his insight and advice in a consultancy role.

    Across his career, David Sherrer has filed more than 150 patents and has successfully sold approximately 50 of those patents to the largest electronics companies in the world to be used for HBLED lighting, semiconductors, and advanced packaging.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

