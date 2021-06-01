Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

COVID AND FINANCIAL FREEDOM

Did the pandemic actually give a push to enable more women to get back to work?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
woman child work

Year after year so many women have chosen to give up their careers or took a break from them, considering the many challenges that come with balancing work, home, children, and caregiving. Some chose this happily, out of their own free will (a truly empowered choice) while some were forced into it.

The debate of whether the sacrifice is being wrongly glorified or forced upon women or whether these choices are truly made out of free will is on fire today as seen on social media sites, such as LinkedIn even. There have also been so many discussions on the payscales of women who chose to WFH in the few companies that did allow full-time WFH options. This has been the other monster women have battled, that led to hugely varying pay scales for those who opted to WFH.

Photo by Brian Wangenheim on Unsplash

While these might continue to be debated upon, based on each person’s perception of a certain situation, understanding, or rather a misunderstanding of the specific person’s life, – there has been another byproduct arising out of this pandemic that has completely thrown the mode of business out of gear! Businesses that were erstwhile 100% work at office only with zero flexibility and those who believed work wouldn’t get done while working from home, today have the entire workforce working from home for more than a year! What’s even better is that most of these organizations have found that employee productivity is higher than or at least equal to what it used to be while working from the office. This has brought about an enormous mind-shift in a corporate working culture where finally today, work from home has become an accepted and respected way of working!

Phew! Did we really require a pandemic to bring this to light? Thanks to this, more women are now able to get back to work while getting equal pay like everyone else working from home. Leaving aside the suffering that the pandemic has caused the world over for a moment, it has brought this silver lining – This is probably an amazing time the world over for anyone who has some bit of skills, the ability to learn quickly, and has a few hours to spare – as for once the gig economy is on an all-time high. A great opportunity for women to get back in the door while retaining flexibility and equal pay as well as recognition at work!

So many women have risen to the occasion and launched businesses of their own and risen to fame just during the last year of the pandemic. This is a truly inspiring moment in life for all of us, a beautiful story of how adversity can cause us to come together. Of how mindsets can shift in a moment when faced with certain realities. Of how the fear of something could also sometimes prove to be that push for many of us to take that leap of faith towards our dreams. It’s time for financial freedom. It’s time for courage & support. It’s time for love and gratitude and every moment lived better!

    Shilpa Profile Pic

    Shilpashree S, Digital Marketer, Life Coach & Podcaster at Ignite Your Visibility

    Hello lovely people! 15 years in the corporate world in the fields of HR & Communications and then in digital marketing has allowed me to finally specialize in certain fields that I am more passionate about. So here I am, a digital marketer, career coach, and growing podcaster. I am an avid trekker, love to meet new people, and enjoy shaking a leg with good friends. I am also on a lovely journey of awakening to who I truly am and loving how I am getting to meet more and more of such people every day.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    working from home
    Community//

    Working From Home – Is There a Right Way?

    by Loralyn Mears PhD
    Community//

    How to Maximise Your Remote Working Productivity

    by Gemma Fisk
    Community//

    “Act decisively and don’t wait” With Nick Chen

    by Ben Ari
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.