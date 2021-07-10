COVID-19,Mental Health and What to do: A Report by Michael Osland

As the pandemic COVID-19 hit the world, people’s health has gone downhill. But it is not only the physical health that is under attack but mental health as well. The psychologists state that mental issues begin with stress and anxiety.

Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health: Michael Osland

The pandemic has made people isolate themselves, especially during lockdowns and quarantines, resulting in depression and loneliness, and this can cause the following issues to stem:

Fear

Boredom

Anger

Change in mentality, interests, desires, appetite, energy, etc.

Difficulty in sleeping or constant nightmares

Frustration

Headaches, body pain, stomach issues, indigestion, etc.

Increased intake of alcohol

Smoking

Substance abuse, etc.

Worsening of present physical health

Worsening of mental condition

Suicidal thoughts or tendencies

So, How Do You Cope?

This report by Michael Oslandreveal how COVID-19 is affecting our mental health and how we can overcome it by following a few simple methods.

Take care of your body:

You are not going outside these days, so you may find yourself slacking on your workout. But you must take care of your body. Or youmay develop health issues, gain body weight, and feel tired and lazy.You can choose to avoid heavy workouts but keep yourself in shape by meditating, yoga, sleeping on time, stretching, etc. But above all, love yourself.

Avoid negativity:Take a break from reading, listening, and watching the news and even social media. You already know that pandemic is causing chaos worldwide, and you don’t have to be informed about it all the time. Take a break. Find positive news to elevate your mood.

Find new Hobbies: Figure out what you can do at home to keep yourself engaged. For instance, you can watch movies, shows, start reading novels, gardening, get connected to your history, know about the world, learn to dance, sing, etc.

Talk to other people: At a time such as this,you must make sure that you’re not cutting yourself off from the world. Stay connected. Talk to your friends, relatives, and loved ones. This is the best way to cope with stress issues. Share your positive stories and experiences with others, encourage people, andfocus on the good in life.

Learn how to deal with stress: Even after all the precautions, there will be days when you will feel down and stressed. But this is life, and stress is part of it. Try taking a deep breath, calm yourself, remind yourself of your dreams and people that love you. Try to concentrate on the comedy that is life and laugh when you can. It will elevate your mood and help you move forward.

Conclusion:

At times like this, it is natural to feel down or stressed. The increasing rate of a pandemic is inducing immense stress, fear, and anxiety,causing the mental health issues to elevate to the point of concern.Followingthe points mentioned above will stop youfrom falling into the cycle of stress and anxiety. It will help you understand how you can help yourself and those around you.