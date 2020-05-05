Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

COVID-19

The Sun Doesn't Know

By

i

The sun doesn’t know

there’s a Coronavirus.

He shows up daily –

not burning, but smiling,

warming.

If you listen, he tells you

he’ll be here tomorrow

and next week

and a thousand years from now.

ii

The mustard flowers on the side of the road

don’t know about it.

It’s only early March and still, a few showers

and they’ve rushed out like an army.

They only wash their hands

of all the panic

and wait for rain.

iii

My neighbors’ bougainvillea flowers

only know the fuchsia, shining,

of their sun-lit faces, mirrors

of our own amazing, healing light.

By Jane Marla Robbins

    Jane Marla Robbins

     

    Jane Marla Robbins, essayist, Los Angeles Times, author, Acting Techniques For Everyday Life and Poems Of The Laughing Buddha. 

     

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.