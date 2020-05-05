Covid-19 Toolkit: A Collection of Free Well-being Resources for Families

What uncertain times we’re navigating right now! We hope you’re staying safe and healthy during this crisis.

This virus is undoubtedly taking a devastating toll on individuals around the world – both physically and emotionally.

To help you and your family combat the pressures of the pandemic, we’ve put together a bunch of well-being resources you and your children can turn to during times of need. This list includes online courses, podcasts, physical exercises, sleeping tips, free art resources, meditations and mindfulness links, along with various other relevant blogs for promoting wellness.

If you have a resource you’d like to add to our list, please contact us.

Online Courses

Meditation, Mindfulness & Self-care

The Arts & Virtual Events

Blogs

Image: Malaka Gharib/ NPR

Just for Kids/Teens

As Elmo said, during this world of social distancing it’s important we stay connected and there for one another.

We’d love to hear from you, let us know how you’re going and if there are any additional resources we can provide to support you and your family during these times.

Keep smiling!