Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Covid-19 Toolkit: A Collection of Free Well-being Resources for Families

Including free online courses, podcasts, art resources, apps, meditations, mindfulness links and more 🌈😊

By

What uncertain times we’re navigating right now! We hope you’re staying safe and healthy during this crisis.

This virus is undoubtedly taking a devastating toll on individuals around the world – both physically and emotionally.

To help you and your family combat the pressures of the pandemic, we’ve put together a bunch of well-being resources you and your children can turn to during times of need. This list includes online courses, podcasts, physical exercises, sleeping tips, free art resources, meditations and mindfulness links, along with various other relevant blogs for promoting wellness.

If you have a resource you’d like to add to our list, please contact us.

Online Courses

Meditation, Mindfulness & Self-care

The Arts & Virtual Events

Blogs

Image: Malaka Gharib/ NPR

Just for Kids/Teens

As Elmo said, during this world of social distancing it’s important we stay connected and there for one another.

We’d love to hear from you, let us know how you’re going and if there are any additional resources we can provide to support you and your family during these times.

Keep smiling!

Amba Brown, Positive Psychology Author

Amba Brown is an Australian Positive Psychology author, and the writer of Finding Your Path Books, a happiness series for youth transitions.

Her work has been featured in Readers Digest, ABC National Radio, The Huff Post, The Positive Psychology Blog, She'said', and SimpleK-12, to name a few. She has also delivered her message on the TEDx Stage.

Amba is a member of The International Positive Psychology Association and is passionate about alleviating youth anxieties. Her goal is to share these tools as far and as wide as possible.

Find Amba at findingyourpathbooks.com, or on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.