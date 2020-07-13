Contributor Log In/Sign Up
COVID-19: Some Essential Information for Understanding the Pandemic

By
Dr Colin Knight COVID-19_ Some Essential Information for Understanding the Pandemic

Your best foundation of safety during a viral pandemic is to understand what the virus that you’re faced with is. Coronaviruses can cause respiratory illnesses in mammals like us. Some cause mild diseases with symptoms like the common cold and others can cause more serious illnesses like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19. Viruses also have the ability to adapt to their hosts and to develop new properties over time. This property of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is thought to have been how it left its wild animal population and became established in humans.

Although other coronaviruses have caused worldwide scares recently (SARS, MERS), this is the first serious illness from a coronavirus to become so widespread.  Epidemiologists and government leaders look back at measures to contain the 1918 influenza pandemic to get ideas of how to contain COVID-19. The Spanish flu, however, didn’t end with any pill or hospital treatment.

It’s cliche, but the best treatment for COVID-19 is prevention. There is no cure yet and as I write this, there are only 2 medications that have been shown to diminish the severity of COVID-19, and neither of those is a “cure.” We must be patient during this pandemic because it will be a long time before there is herd immunity and there may never be a cure or effective vaccine, although we all hope otherwise.

First, Don’t Panic, For There is Hope

Though there are no specific dates in mind, scientists are confident that humanity will survive COVID-19. Although images of body bags and packed ICU’s dominate the media, you must remember that these outlets make money off of making things look horrible. A recent news piece in Nature, the leading scientific journal in the world, says that numerous studies show that 99-99.5% of people with the infection will survive. 

There’s no age group or demographic more likely than another to contract COVID-19. Age (>50), male sex, obesity, and underlying illness (heart, lung, liver, and kidney disease) are the major risk factors for doing worse from COVID-19 according to a paper published on 6/1. 

The best ways to avoid contracting the illness are to limit contact with people outside your household, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask when around others.

Originally published on DrColinKnight.com

dr colin knight headshot

Dr. Colin Knight, Pediatric Surgeon at Kendall Pediatric Specialists

Dr. Colin Knight has been a pediatric surgeon for most of his career. He has worked for the Nicklaus Children's Health System as well as Kendall Pediatric Specialists. In addition to this experience, Dr. Colin Knight also serves as a clinical assistant professor for the Florida International University since 2013.

Dr. Colin Knight received his B.S. in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University in 1991. He then went on to receive his M.D. from the University of Virginia in 1995.

Following graduation, Dr. Knight served in the United States Air Force for four years, serving as a Flight Surgeon until 2000. During this time, he earned the honor of receiving the Air Force Achievement Medal and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. After his time in the military, Dr. Knight returned to training in surgery and pursued a specialization in pediatric surgery. Throughout his training, he received praise for his dedication, expertise, as well as his insatiable curiosity in medical research.

Dr. Knight understands the importance of improving the health of children before they need medical intervention and founded a local organization with this mission at its core. FLIPANY (Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth) teaches children to live healthy lives by educating them about nutrition and providing them with physically active camps. His passion for working with children extends beyond his profession into his work in the Florida community.

In all that he does, Dr. Colin Knight strives to promote proper values of health and healthcare among his patients and coworkers as well as in his community. He believes in a hands-on approach to education that has enabled him to connect with others and pass on his expertise. You can learn more about Dr. Colin Knight and read some of his original work by visiting his website.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below.

