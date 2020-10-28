Covid-19 Relaxation Techniques to Cope With Depression

Several lives have taken a shift since COVID-19 has crashed the phenomena of everyday life. From a daily office and academic routine, work and studies are now being managed from home. Our liberty has been greatly compromised with the imposed restrictions of meeting friends and family, traveling, hanging out or even something as minimum as going for coffee or a morning walk. With everyday lives shifting entirely inside the four walls of our houses, it’s been hard for people to cope up with the staying-in blues which puts them in the dark ditch of depression.

Since this situation is uncontrollable, our minds can often take a toll on us. The constant feeling of uncertainty, worry, and fear for the well-being of our health can often overwhelm our thinking process. Soon before we know it, the constant mental spiraling can have a drastic impact on our habits and healthy well-being.

With our routines going mundane and our mobility being limited, there is a higher chance of ignoring the early symptoms of depression for everyday jitters.

Before the presumably everyday mood swings go out of hands, it is better to realize the behavioral changes and imply effective and immediate techniques to ease our brains.

How Does Depression Work?

In a recent poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation in the US, almost half of the respondents claimed that the ongoing pandemic and its associated restrictions are taking a huge toll on their mental wellbeing. The same is the case in every part of the world. So, if you are someone who is experiencing dull and depressive episodes during the pandemic, then surely you aren’t the only one.

The fear, uncertainty, and anxiety for the wellbeing of your loved one, job security, or a cut in monthly income can spark the already existing undiagnosed depression or trigger depressive feelings that never existed.

To discrete depression from the everyday mood swings or blues, it is important to recognize and realize the symptoms in early stages. Some of the common symptoms of depression are hopelessness, losing interest in everyday life, procrastination in completing tasks, mundane feelings, and the inability to think straight.

The most important thing to keep in mind with depression is not to feel alone. With the whole world being cooped up in their homes, there are millions of people out there who are on the same page as you. Hence, never forget that there is a cure for it out there. To ease the ever increasing monotonous feeling and fight the battle of depression yourself, here are some techniques that you can practice at home and calm yourself down.

Clock the Time Of Your Symptoms

It is hard to separate everyday blues from the prolonged feelings of depression undoubtedly. But with keeping the time of the episode in consideration, you can depict if it’s a depressive episode or just daily routine blues. A depressive episode can normally last for as long as 2 weeks. On the other hand, the everyday dull feelings can come and gradually go away. If your feelings are starting to take over your relationships, daily life, and work life, it is a sign of something more serious than just a dull day.

According to the professionals, people who have had an experience with clinical depression in the past have a higher chance of getting hit by the pandemic emotionally. Therefore, always keep any changing behaviors and symptoms in mind and seek professional help as soon as you can. If you are a student and are unable to manage your academic tasks due to depression, head over to the divine essay, and seek expert assistance to avoid compromising on your grades.

Keep Yourself Distracted

With being forced in the four walls of our houses, we cannot help but think and think and then think some more. With all those thoughts, there mostly comes unavoidable waves of negative thoughts. In the recent pandemic, uncertainty about the future, fear, isolated, depressed, and out of work or things to do, have become even more essential to keep a hold of our thoughts.

In order to distract yourself from the rushing negative thoughts, it is advisable to indulge in something interesting and purposeful. It could be anything from a long forgotten hobby, something that makes you happy such as cooking, painting, or singing, or activity that you have been meaning to learn from some time. Starting to do something that genuinely makes you happy can prove to be a huge break and help you spend a valuable time.

Defy What Your Body Asks

When we go into a depressive episode, our minds and body are constantly telling us to do everything to stay in that state. Sleep-in, stay in the bed for days, neglect personal hygiene, or binge-watch emotional content on the internet. To push yourself out of the deep piths of depression, although however hard it may be, the best thing to do is the opposite of what the body demands.

Once you defy what your body asks and do the contrary, the slightest of tasks that once felt like a lot will start feeling easy.

Final Word

The ongoing pandemic can prove to be harder on our minds and health than we initially anticipated. Most of the people don’t even realize the toll that staying in our houses all day can have on our ability to think straight and continue to live a normal life. While the above mentioned techniques can come of a lot of help to ease your brain and make your day to day life better. Serious symptoms and stages of depression is something that only a psychologist can handle. Thus, if you are experiencing consequential symptoms of depression that feel endless, consult a professional as soon as possible and seek expert advice.

If your indications show the early stages of symptoms, another healthy option is to stay in contact with friends and family over the means of the internet and try to share your everyday thoughts with your loved ones.

