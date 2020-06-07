COVID-19 Pandemic: 5 Great Tactics to tackle your Work From Home

For the last couple of months, the word Covid-19 has become a significant word coming from our mouths. Wherever you go, everyone is talking about it. The anxiety levels are rising drastically. Everyone wants to avoid transmitting the virus and are taking safety measures.

With the pandemic, another common term came up ‘work from home.’ It is undoubtedly that most employers and employees came to terms with work from home right after the virus. It is not everyone who has the privilege to work from home, for example, mechanics, restaurant attendants, and other practical fields.

It was such a big deal to work from home, but now everyone is seeking how they would do it. Here are 5 simple tactics to help you work from home.

1. Create your Designated Workspace

A significant challenge you work from home is how to separate your home and work area. It applies especially in small spaces or a house with a couple of people. A workspace doesn’t necessarily need to be so sophisticated to work out.

A workspace is a place you could put your laptop and some essential working materials. Maybe your phone or planners. This space should be easily separable from the main living area or other places in your home.

For a family with more than one person doing work from home, it could be easier to set up a workplace. You may decide and move one of your least used tables or desk and place it there. It would help to minimize space usage.

Having a workspace comes in handy when you want to have your peaceful work time. It also reduces the chances of disruptions from other people in the same house.

2. Have a Specific Plan

Imagine you are in an utterly dense forest without any navigation tools like a map or compass. It would be hard to cruise through the woods. The same applies to work from home.

Without a proper plan, you may end up being less productive.

A plan guides you from the start to the end of your work. For example, let’s say you plan to start at 9 am and end at 5 pm. This time frame will be able to give you a rough idea of the amount of work that you could do.

When there is no proper planning, your mind jumps over to doing other things related to work but not useful. This leads to your main aim not being achieved.

3. Have Breaks in Between Working Hours

The concentration span varies from person to person. Some have longer spans, while others have shorter spans. When your span is over, you start getting distracted.

Here is where the breaks come in. Individually you know how long your concentration is. You should schedule breaks to fall immediately after your focus is low. It would be best if you had short break intervals maybe 5 to 15 minutes.

During your breaks, you should do something not closely related to your work. You may take a stroll or have a chit chat with some of your friends or family. Just do anything to refresh your mind. When doing work from home avoid using any device for too long to reduce migraines.

After your break, take some water and get back to your work. It would be better to have water breaks that only last a maximum of 10 seconds.

4. Have a Proper Way to Deal with Home Matters

When you work from home, it is apparent that you get to be next to all the happenings in the house. Whether its children, pets, siblings, they all are under the same roof. It could be challenging to handle everything at once.

It would be best if you had a proper plan on simple matters. For siblings or children, learn their habits, and schedule to be with them in your plan. You need to know when they require much attention and ensure yours there with them.

Your working hours should start when most of their needs are catered for, whether its food or other requirements. Family is also essential; you may also use your breaks maximally to have some good family time.

5. Socializing is Important

When doing your work from home, don’t sacrifice everything for work. Your social life also matters. You need to check out on some few friends, but remember to keep distance and have masks on. Have some chats here and there, make some video and voice calls you to know. It should not be all about work.

Conclusion

With this pandemic, many people have opted to work from home. Why not join the bandwagon if possible with the above technics. It’s all about knowing your goals and purpose.

Remember to wash your hands, keep distance, and have masks on.

#stay safe