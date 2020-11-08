COVID-19 outbreak and solo residents – Insights for mental well-being by Ram Duriseti

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak was the worst condition of 2020. From household to jobs and the global economy – everything has been adversely affected. With time, different organizations are planning preventive and security measures to combat this pandemic outbreak and compensate for the losses. For instance, there’s “The Way Forward on COVID-19: A Road Map to Reset the Nation’s Approach to the Pandemic”, a coordinated plan by AAMC experts comprising several evidence-based initiatives. As different recovery and security measures plans are getting created; it is essential to consider the practical and emotional challenges that the solo residents are witnessing.

Crucial suggestions by Ram Duriseti

Solo residents are people who stay alone, either because of professional commitments or personal choice. The age group of single residents ranges between 25 to 50 on average. And while some solo residents have a chance to return to their native state or country, others don’t. Staying alone during such a crisis can lead to emotional and mental challenges. Ram Duriseti suggests useful guidelines to address these challenges.

The World Health Organization has suggested that “staying safe” should be the mandate for every individual as that will help to ease a fraction of the mental turmoil. Hence, it is necessary for solo residents to:

Not visit the contentment zones without adequate safety measures until necessary.

Arrange for daily staples from a nearby grocery store and shop when required.

Sanitize and clean the home, furniture, used utensils and clothes daily.

Keep updated about the area and community contaminations and maintain social distancing.

Make use of plastic money for all transactions.

Follow social distancing norms while accepting online food deliveries and other essential consignments.

Ensure domestic help care providers use sanitizers before and after they leave your house or apartment.

Ways to tackle loneliness and social isolation

The World Health Organization also recommends connecting with family members during the lockdown and stay-at-home orders. Solo residents stay alone and are at a distance from their loved ones, which can lead to a gloomy mind. It is essential to remain alert and driven to avoid succumbing to depression and gloom. The following guidelines will prove helpful:

Connecting with family and friends through video calls and messenger conversations daily or frequently helps cancel out feelings of loneliness.

Joining a support group in the locality or any community will help in fostering a sense of belongingness. Solo residents can reach out to this group when there is an emergency during these testing times.

Learning a new skill or taking up an online extra-curricular or professional course will keep solo residents occupied other than work. It will also help them to upgrade their know-how, which can be of good use once the pandemic curve flattens down.

Solo residents should set aside a specific time for meditation and watching motivational videos. It will help them to release the pent-up negative feelings and thoughts. Motivational videos and talks will give them a reason to look forward to every day and live it the best way possible.

The biggest challenge for solo residents and everyone across the globe is to focus on the present moment. By harnessing the power of the now, one can lessen mental stress and emotional imbalances, an after-effect of the pandemic outbreak.