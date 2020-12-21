COVID-19 May Be a Cause for Distress: Eric J Dalius Helps You Learn Ways to Maintain Mental Equilibrium

Anxiety, worries, and fear about COVID-19 could prove to be quite overwhelming. Things become even more challenging because of social distancing or self-quarantine situation. We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has been instrumental in bringing about several lifestyle modifications, loads of uncertainty, financial pressures, altered daily schedules, and social isolation, etc. People are worried about what the future holds for them, how long the deadly pandemic would last, whether they will lose their job, will they fall sick and catch the coronavirus infection, or will they survive this ordeal at all? Eric Dalius believes that excessive information, baseless rumors, and loads of misinformation could make your life quite depressing as you may start feeling insecure when you realize that your life is no longer under your control. You may develop some mental health issues and disorders.

You may experience excessive anxiety, stress, sadness, fear, and even loneliness that could trigger depression and other mental health issues. Some individuals have started using drugs and alcohol more frequently, hoping to cope effectively with their fears and anxiety regarding the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the fact remains that using these substances could end up worsening their depression and anxiety issues. People developing symptoms of depression or other mental health illnesses and disorders should abstain from using alcohol, opioids, tobacco, or drugs since they may trigger even worse results if they acquire COVID-19 infection. These addictions could prove to be harmful to your lung function, and they may end up making your immune system weak resulting in chronic issues like lung disease and heart disease that increase the chances of developing some complications thanks to COVID-19. It is of pivotal importance to start learning self-care tips and stratagems for obtaining the care necessary for coping with the deadly COVID-19 infection. Here are some self-care stratagems to assist you in tackling the hardships associated with COVID-19.

Self-Care Stratagems Highlighted by Eric J Dalius

Self-care stratagems are best for maintaining both physical and mental health. Moreover, they can assist you in taking full control over your life. You may focus on taking good care of your mind and body. Consider contacting and connecting with others if you wish to boost your emotional health and overall happiness.

Focus on Avoiding Speculation

It is a wise decision to steer clear of speculation. Moreover, focus on identifying some renowned sources relating to the outbreak.

Remember that both rumor and speculation could be fueling stress and anxiety. Once you limit your access to just trustworthy and quality information regarding the coronavirus, you may experience mental peace, and you would feel very much in control over your life.

Follow Diligently Hygiene Guidelines

Keep following sincerely hygiene-related dictates like washing your hands more frequently, using warm water and soap. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds using good soap and running warm water. You must remember to wash your hands once you sneeze, cough, blow your nose, handle food, etc. You may use a good quality sanitizer if there is no scope for washing your hands scrupulously. Focus on using wet tissues when you sneeze or cough. Remember to get rid of the dirty or used tissue. Moreover, it is a good idea to stay indoors, in the event you are not feeling too unwell.

Seek Help Whenever You Need It

Mental health problems are unlikely to go away on their own, and ignoring them could be further detrimental to your emotional and mental well-being. If you feel low or believe that your mental health is suffering of late, try to ask for help as soon as you can. The best thing you can do is to speak to a mental health professional about your issues and receive their professional guidance and one-on-one advice via telemedicine. If this is not an option, you may seek out organizations like the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) or National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

It can be difficult to speak to a stranger about your issues, especially because you don’t know whether they will get where you are coming from. If this is one of your vices, you should speak to friends or family on-call or over social media and consider having a heart to heart with them. In times of need and adversity, faith can truly be a strong motivator and huge support. Local or online faith communities and spiritual leaders can often be patient listeners who can provide clarity and guidance and help you look inward to find solutions to several issues.

Take Good Care of Physical Health

When you are physically fit and healthy, it may help in ruling out mental health issues or alleviating existing mental illnesses. EJ Dalius provides some effective tips to boost your overall physical health and well-being.

· Get Adequate Sleep: Go to bed at night and wake up in the morning every day at the same time. Consider sticking firmly to your usual schedule despite working from home.

· Perform Regular Exercise & Consistently Indulge in Physical Activity: Regular exercise and physical activity are responsible for the reduction in anxiety levels and a boost in memory. Identify a physical activity involving movements like dancing or some exercise apps. Go outdoors but maintain safety and social distancing.

· Eat Healthy & on Time: Focus on having a well-balanced diet every day. Consume nutritious meals every day. Avoid eating refined sugar and junk food. Moreover, restrict the use of Caffeine during COVID-19 since it could end up aggravating anxiety, and stress levels.

Conclusion

The pandemic has had a major effect on the physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing of everyone around the world. As vaccines are around the corner, it is fair to expect that a number of these issues will be resolved soon, but it is equally likely that the stress you have accrued over the last few months will not go away for a while. You must practice self-care and self-love as much as possible to be able to take any curveball that life throws at you, in your stride.