COVID-19-Is Mental Health a Real Pandemic? Answered by Jason E Fisher

In a hope to control and manage the spread of COVID-19 various restrictive measures were imposed all across the globe leading to a direct toll on the livelihood of many people. The corporeality of work from home, interim unemployment, home tutoring of children, and paucity in direct human contact have forced us to live in a confined and secluded lifestyle.

For some, it’s just a phase that will eventually pass and what’s more important is eliminating the risk of contracting the virus.But for some people, especially in the case of cognitive mental health patients and who are vulnerable, it’s torturous to adapt to the new normal.

There are lots of stuff that could easily divert your attention and will keep you preoccupied with the never-ending tasks. Doing so would make sure that you are always there to help yourself and provide a helping hand to those in need. Consequently,it would also take away any chance of making a mental health problem the next pandemic.

Here are some tips shared by Jason E Fisher to get better mental health

Be illuminated with what’s happening around you

The best way to stay calm and complex is by being well informed. Don’t believe in everything you hear or come across; instead, be clear on what to follow and trust. Some of the useful sites are @WHO and @CDC.

Stick to a routine

Make a routine that is ideal for your work-life balance. And upon having one, strictly stick to it. An ideal layout would be something which has:

A time fixed for waking and dozing.

Maintain personal hygiene.

Take healthy meals, and they should be not far spaced.

Exercise for at least an hour daily. As experts believe, an ideal time should be close to 2.30 hours a week.

Devote time for short naps.

Award yourself with some extra leisure time.

Minimize the news bulletin

It is best not to google for any recent development and avoid the amount of time spent on TV. False and negativity only bring tension and chaos. Instead, stick to one news channel and update yourself once or twice a day.

Maintain your social contact

Though pandemic has forced us to stay locked at our homes yet it’s crucial to not lose sanity. A social buycott only worsens the mental disorder. So be in constant touch with your friends and family.

Don’t be intolerant against a certain sect of people

Trepidation is a normal and unanticipated reaction in situations involving uncertainty. But often, this leads to a constant tension between you and the others. Make sure that you are kind towards others. It is the need of the hour.

All these health battles are not so easy, yet Jason E Fisher suggests waysto tackle them, improving your mental health to a great extent. We have already conquered a lot likewise it would be the same for this too.