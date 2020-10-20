Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

COVID-19 Is Evolving Podcasting as We Know It

The global pandemic has upended our entire nation. When we think of the aftermath since the coronavirus first struck the United States, it still leaves us with a great deal of uncertainty.  Everyone from healthcare workers to business leaders to tradesmen are watching as everything around them changes, and there’s nothing they can do about […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The global pandemic has upended our entire nation. When we think of the aftermath since the coronavirus first struck the United States, it still leaves us with a great deal of uncertainty. 

Everyone from healthcare workers to business leaders to tradesmen are watching as everything around them changes, and there’s nothing they can do about it other than to roll with the punches. Nothing is the same, and it may never be the same again.

But when we look closer at certain sectors, not all of them have a negative story to tell. COVID-19’s shock has actually jolted some industries alive. Far-reaching technological adoption, an increased consumer consumption, and a spike in advertiser’s reallocating their budgets to make the most impact during the pandemic, podcasting is having its moment. And it’s a big one.

This is great news, of course, but how exactly is podcasting changing under COVID-19’s influence? Let’s unpack this.

Listenership is at an all-time high

The pandemic has made content junkies of us all. Americans are flocking to podcasts with a newfound vigor. 

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. With more Americans working remotely in compliance with coronavirus safety protocols, it means more freedom to listen to whatever they want while they work. And since people have started social distancing, there’s been an 18 percent increase in adult listenership and even more millennials and Gen Zers tuning into their podcasts-of-choice. 

When people are forced to spend more time indoors, they spend more time on media. This was true during Hurricane Harvey, the 2016 Snowpocalypse, and now COVID-19. Podcasting is welcoming new listeners who want to be educated, entertained, and just want some semblance of normal in the face of anything but normalcy. So, what podcasts are securing the most listenership?

According to research, some of the hottest podcasts are about current news and events, true crime, food, music, entertainment, and educational-based topics. Take “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Spotify. The popular talk show is currently experiencing over 190 million downloads per month. Another Spotify podcast, “Science Vs,” shifted its focus to the coronavirus and has since doubled the number of episodes it creates every week.

It’s obvious that listeners are hungry for content, and so are podcast creators.

Podcasters are growing and adapting

Anyone would be lying if they said they’ve never thought about starting their own podcast. These creative outlets are a great way to express your interests and opinions to a global audience. And since the pandemic, there’s even more people who want to listen to what you have to say. 

Recently, Apple topped over 1,000,000 podcasts. Same with Spotify. People who have always dreamed of starting a podcast are finally getting their chance. As more creators stay at home, they have time to proactively and financially invest in their creative endeavors. Getting started in podcasting costs about as much as it would to get into bread baking, and it’s also one of the most convenient outlets to explore in the midst of a pandemic since you can do it in the comfort of your own home. 

More experienced podcasters are also adapting their formats to support a more safe environment. The “My Dad Wrote a Porno” podcast, for example, has set up live listen-along sessions on their social media platforms. Their most recent episode saw a 642 percent increase in listens compared to just the week prior, proving that adapting to unprecedented times can actually have a positive impact on numbers and profitability.

There’s no end in sight for the pandemic, so a more virtual landscape will be the new ‘norm’ for podcasters for the near future.

Increased advertisements

The podcast advertising industry is booming; where there are opportunities, advertisers will follow. Previously, podcasting only accounted for a small portion of advertising spend, but that’s about to change. Because of this major shift, it’s predicted that podcast advertising will surpass $1 billion by next year.

We know that podcasting is one of the fastest — if not the fastest — growing industries. We know this increased interest comes at a time when listeners use podcasts for education and entertainment. This is the exact type of engagement that advertisers want to be a part of, especially when the pandemic has forced companies to reexamine and tighten their budgets. 

In this climate, pursuing certain traditional marketing platforms just doesn’t make sense. Just as podcasters are having to adapt to a new landscape, advertisers are seeking marketing options that will still target the right demographics while giving them the best return-on-investment. For many, that’s podcasts. As early as the beginning of this year, over 10 industries have already begun increasing their podcast advertising spend.

There haven’t been many silver linings in this pandemic so far, but widespread adoption of podcasting has been one of them. Happy listening.

Brian Berner, Head of North American Advertising Sales at Spotify

Brian Berner is an accomplished media and technology executive with over 15 years of experience in the world of advertising and sales. He is currently the Head of North American Advertising Sales at Spotify, where he leads nearly 200 employees across management, sales and sales support in all matters related to advertising revenue across the US and Canada.

 

Brian had the unique experience of definitively discovering his lifelong career path as a young college student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He studied management information systems and information hierarchies, but it was really his job selling advertisements in the school newspaper that helped Berner realize his passion, which led to his decision to pursue a career in advertising rather than investment banking.

 

After graduating in 2003, Brian Berner began working at an email marketing firm that developed into MySpace, becoming the social media site’s first salesperson. He quickly advanced from a role as an individual contributor to sales manager, and was instrumental in jumpstarting sales efforts in the West Coast, eventually going on to do the same on the East Coast and in the Midwest, becoming MySpace’s Sales Director for the latter region.

 

Moving forward in his career, Brian then became the Vice President of Midwest Sales for Centro, a marketing solutions firm, and soon after was picked up by music streaming service Spotify as their Regional Vice President for the Midwest. Coming on board before they launched, Brian Berner once again was vital in opening up offices in the Midwest and throughout the US. Through constant achievement over the course of his time there, Berner was elevated to oversee all US advertising sales, eventually getting promoted to Head of Advertising Sales for North America in its entirety.

 

Brian Berner’s varied background has made him a valuable and multi-talented contributor throughout his career. His expertise approaches a holistic intersection of information, data, technology and advertising, which has given him a distinct advantage in his industry well before the rise of the digital and data-driven world we live in today. 

 

A major benefit of Brian’s experience with consulting and information hierarchies is that his knowledge has allowed him to understand complex office structures and systems and break them down to their most basic form. Through this, he has spearheaded and created numerous simplified conferences that make it easier to educate and train employees, as well as help clients understand value propositions. Brian has a proven track record of cultivating talent as an inspiring and natural leader who performs well in high-tension and changing environments.

 

While he has achieved more than he had set out to accomplish at the beginning of his career, Brian Berner is continually looking for the next milestone to strive for, whether it’s in the professional sphere or in his personal life. He aims to continue advancing in his career, with the hopes of eventually striking out on his own as an entrepreneur. Brian also has a deep interest in philanthropy and education, and one of his long-term goals is to lend his efforts toward fixing Chicago’s education system, where he grew up. 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Impact of COVID-19 on Women

by Sarah
Older man sitting on bench and reading a newspaper in the park
Community//

One routine at a time

by Colin Milner
Image by Pratiksha Mohanty - Unsplash
Community//

The Impact Of Zoom Fatigue & Digital Eye Strain

by Vivian Acquah

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.