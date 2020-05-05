COVID-19: How Virtual Connections and Acts of Kindness Ease Social Distancing

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced us to a new world as it forces different countries and billions of people into self-isolation and quarantine. While the worldwide pandemic has had a mostly negative impact on our lives, many members of our global community are turning to hope and coming together, while physically remaining apart. Although the future following the pandemic remains unknown many of us find comfort in seeking new and positive ways to reach out to others and push back against the darkness of self-isolation.

Know Your Neighbor

Do you see an increase in your social media and data usage on your smartphone? If you’re like the many who are turning to social media to connect with friends and family, you’ve probably seen several viral videos related to COVID-19. Many of them are sending positive messages of hope and comfort. Earlier in March, one of the most viral sets of videos to circulate through social media platforms was hopeful clips of Italian citizens throughout the nation singing loudly from their balconies. It’s a truly beautiful example of others valuing their community and relationship with their neighbor.

Acts of Kindness

One of the harsh realities of COVID-19 is that it impacts all communities and people differently. Elderly seniors and immune-compromised individuals with pre-existing conditions are at a higher risk if they contract the virus, and essential workers like doctors and medical staff are on the front lines facing an evident increase of direct exposure. Items like masks, gloves, and disinfectants are limited, and in some areas, completely unavailable. In light of facing these challenges, many people are carrying out various acts of kindness to better assist those in need. Celebrities are donating funds to support efforts to combat the global pandemic, and large companies are returning government funding to offer it to smaller family-owned businesses. On a local scale, many people are providing homemade masks, meals, and cleaning supplies to frontline workers and other members of the community.

Virtual Connections

Now more than ever, we’re putting a strong emphasis and value on the concept of togetherness, something many of us took for granted pre-pandemic. Though it may be a while for the normalcy of group get-togethers with family and friends to return, virtual gatherings have become a fantastic substitute, in both personal and professional life. Companies all over the world have adapted to remote work using video chat platforms to stay connected and continue to foster team building and development. And those who are practicing stay at home measures are participating in group video chats with family and friends, playing games, watching movies, and even engaging in virtual happy hours.

.

.

Originally published on ragnitrotta.org.uk